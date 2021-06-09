Recipes to the Rescue Winning Recipe Names Announced

FROM BOB ZORETICH, LANGLADE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PRESIDENT

Over 80 people submitted recipes for inclusion in Recipes to the Rescue which will be published by the Langlade County Humane Society (LCHS) in August.

“We had recipes from people throughout Langlade County,” Bob Zoretich, LCHS President said. “They also came from throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest, from Franklin to Sturgeon Bay and from Wheaton IL. to Duluth, MN.”

A recipe was also submitted from Cullowhee NC, according to Zoretich. “All of these folks have friends or family or roots in Langlade County and they chose to share old traditional recipes as well as new favorites” he said.

About 330 recipes were submitted but only 250 were selected for inclusion in the book, according to Zoretich. The recipes cover a complete get-together: appetizers and beverages; soups, salads and side dishes; main courses, including a section for chili; and desserts.

Those from Langlade County whose recipes were chosen include: Eugene Barta, Lucille Benes, Julie Brandt, Sue Brautigam, Trudy Bula, Diane Cameron, Pauline Grimm, Dawn Groothuis, Linda L. Johnson, Kelly Koeppel, Barb Lahue, Joann Liedtke, Joanne Marsh, Kaylee McGeshick, Linda Mezel, Joan Mireault, Lisa Nieft, Amy Olson, Kathy Orlet, Vicky Pietz, Cheryl Rickert, Mary Sabtke, Lola Schultz, Jennifer Segal, Peggy Teal, Doug Traxel, Tina Volkmann, Julie Waslo and Marilyn West.

“We have some celebrity submissions which we will announce later,” Zoretich said. Pre-sale of Recipes to the Rescue will go on sale July 1.