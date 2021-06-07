Something Special from Wisconsin™ Releases New Line of “Boxes of Fun” for Father’s Day

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announces a new “Boxes of Fun” series through the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program. These curated boxes make it easy for Wisconsin consumers to give fun, unique Father’s Day gifts while supporting local Wisconsin businesses. Boxes can be purchased online through SSfW member Christine’s Kitchens at https://christines-kitchens. com. Orders must be placed by midnight on Monday, June 14, 2021 to be delivered in time for Father’s Day (June 20).

Father’s Day boxes are available in six varieties: Snack Box, Pamper Him, Father’s Day All Day, Spice It Up!, He Loves Sweets, and Morning Madness. Box prices range from $39 to $89 and include products from a variety of SSfW member businesses such as Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, Ugly Apple Café, Addicting Pretzels, Palo Popcorn, Honestly Cranberry, and many more.

“It is more important than ever to support Wisconsin businesses, and Something Special from Wisconsin™ is just one way to do that. When people spend their hard-earned dollars on Boxes of Fun, they’re helping local businesses across our state,” said SSfW Program Director Lois Federman.

To date, more than 600 Boxes of Fun have been shipped to consumers in more than 30 states. Boxes have traveled to destinations as far away as California, Florida, and New York, providing an opportunity for dozens of Wisconsin companies to grow their sales and reach new customers.

To see a full list of the Father’s Day Boxes of Fun and order your box, visit the Christine’s Kitchens website at https://christines-kitchens. com. To receive your packages by Father’s Day (June 20), orders must be placed by midnight on Monday, June 14, 2021. The price of the boxes does not include shipping costs. Boxes can be shipped to Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois for $10. Anywhere else in the continental United States is $25.

To learn more about the Something Special from Wisconsin™ program, visit https://somethingspecialwi.com