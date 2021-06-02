Wisconsin Publisher Releases New Book

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Patrick Wood, CEO of Wisconsin-based Multi Media Channels (MMC), has released a new book to uplift and enlighten readers. He recently released “Dear Reader: Meditations, Musings and Moments in Time” as a beacon during our current challenges.

“Over the past few years, I’ve received many letters, emails and phone calls regarding my publisher’s columns. Based on these positive responses and dialogues, it seemed worthwhile to compile some of their favorites into a book,” Wood said.

“I believe that many of us are hungry for a hopeful and uplifting message during turbulent times. Through sharing my perspectives and insights, I have tried to activate the natural kindness and humanity of all of our brothers and sisters, at whatever stage of their life journey they may have reached. I see this as intrinsic to the stewardship of this newspaper and the communities we serve,” he explained.

Wood added that the cover itself should be viewed as a vehicle of reflection. “It is a photo of Otter Lake, located east of Wabeno, Wisconsin. Our family has been connected to this tiny pristine corner of Nicolet National Forest for five generations and symbolizes, for me, the interconnections between us and all living things,” Wood said.

“Meditations, Musings and Moments in Time” is available on Amazon.com. Wood is also the author of “Tapestry of Love and Loss,” also available on Amazon. All profits from both books will be donated to organizations focused on eradicating homelessness in Wisconsin communities.

MMC traces its roots in community newspaper publishing to 1953 in Denmark, WI under the leadership of founder, Frank Wood. Today, the company remains in the Wood family and manages 48 media properties, including 25 weeklies, 4 magazines, and 19 digital channels, all serving the central, northern, and eastern portions of Wisconsin.