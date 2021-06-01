WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #7

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. This allows for the project to be administered and constructed efficiently, under a single contract, rather than several smaller contracts. Information on those projects and their impacts to traffic can be found here: http://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Click here to view the 2021 Memorial Day press release for statewide impacts to holiday travel.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 13

Location: From the Columbia County line to approximately 1700 feet north of Golden Avenue in the town of Dell Prairie (near Chula Vista)

Schedule: April 28, 2021 to June 3, 2021

Project ID: 6140-02-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install pavement markings, adjust guardrail, and finish roadway cleanup.

Traffic impacts: Traffic control was removed on May 27.

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 through July 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Work scheduled for next week: No work will take place on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project. The entire project length is currently accessible with a 20ft width on base course in the eastbound lane/shoulder except where paving crews are trucking during the day in the eastbound lane (east to west) Monday, May 24. It is anticipated the paving crew will cover 1-1.5 miles per day. Westbound pavement is now open to local traffic with ramped base course at intersections/driveways. Local traffic should utilize the new pavement for access and drive onto the base course (westbound) at nearest ramped locations to use intersections/driveways on the south side of the road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on grading the road and placing gravel from 11th Avenue to County B. Crews are tentatively scheduled to begin culvert replacements.

Traffic impacts: During culvert replacements, local traffic will experience intermittent road closures during that work. Each culvert replacement will take an estimated 2 hours a piece. WIS 82 is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Fay Lake Road to the Michigan State line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to July 2, 2021

Project ID: 9110-10-60/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place shoulder gravel, install rumble strips and final pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: WIS 139 is open to traffic. Motorists will encounter multiple flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts. No work will be conducted between Noon on Friday, May 28 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Description: The project includes removing the existing US 51 overhead structure and replacing the interchange with a single lane roundabout with bypass lanes.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place erosion control, remove signs and guardrail. Crews will then start to remove pavement on ramps and westbound lanes.

Traffic impacts for next week:

Early next week

Bi-directional traffic in eastbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and west bound traffic.

US 51 traffic will access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2.

The existing bridge and all ramps will be closed for the remainder of the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Highway: US 2 (NEW)

Location: County B to the Michigan state line (adjacent to the roundabout project)

Schedule: Crews have moved the start date to June 7. Project completion at the end of July 2021.

Project ID: 1185-03-71

Description: Two inches of pavement will be removed and replaced. Existing guardrail at the box culvert over the West Fork Montreal River will be replaced along with one culvert.

Work scheduled for next week: None.

Traffic impacts for next week: None.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us2resurface/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52 (NEW)

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Project description: This project will remove and replace two inches of asphalt pavement on WIS 64 from US 45 to Clover Road. The bridge over Spring Brook will be replaced half at a time to maintain traffic.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install traffic control, temporary barriers, temporary signals, and erosion control.

Note: The week after Memorial Day, crews plan to take WIS 64 down to one lane to facilitate building the Springbrook Bridge in halves. During the week of June 1, crews will install temporary traffic signals and temporary barrier walls. Crews plan to start bridge demolition June 7.

Overall traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook bridge. Traffic will utilize the westbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 52

Location: Scott Street bridge over Wisconsin River

Schedule: April 5, 2021 to June 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-62/63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pave, remove temporary barrier, and install permanent pavement markings.

Traffic Impacts:

Crews plan to open WIS 52 (Scott Street) on Friday, June 4.

Traffic is maintained on a single lane, 14 feet in width on the south side of the Scott Street Bridge. Traffic is open to three lanes past Washington Street.

Pedestrian access is maintained along WIS 52 / Scott Street and the River Edge Parkway. Temporary curb ramps were installed at the west project limits near Washington Street and include temporary crosswalk pavement markings and signing.

Existing on-street parking along the north side of WIS 52 is restricted between 1st Street and N 2nd Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: Early-June to end of September 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-62/63

Note: Once crews finish on the WIS 52 (Scott Street) bridge project, crews will move to this location. The City of Wausau is planning to add a water valve near the Business 51 (Grand Ave) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge. Currently, the city is primarily looking at nighttime work on May 26 with a possible lane closure for pavement work. Motorists will see message boards for the WisDOT project while city work is underway.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Old Highway 51 to East View Drive; Northbound and Southbound I-39 ramps at WIS 153; Mosinee

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to mid-June 2021

Project ID: 6600-00-61/62

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will sweep the street, curb and gutters and complete cleanup work. This is the last update on this project.

Traffic impacts: Single lane closures will be removed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: WIS 22 from the Columbia County line (County CM/Barry Road) in the town of Buffalo to East 5th Street in the town of Montello

Schedule: April 19, 2021 to June 18, 2021

Project ID: 6054-06-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue removing and replacing pavement. Crews will install temporary pavement markings as needed during paving.

Traffic impacts: Daily lane closures with flagging can be expected during pavement removal and replacement. No work from Friday, May 28 at noon to Tuesday, June 1 at 6 a.m.

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish grading between Brooks Lane and County VV, finish storm sewer installation between South Tribal Loop Road and County VV, begin grading between WIS 55 and Oshkosh Road. Crews will finish Wolf River bridge work.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) was closed April 12. Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47 Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47



WIS 47 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at each side of the Wolf River bridge

Sidewalk over the Wolf River will be closed for the next month.

Drivers can expect flagging operations as needed within the construction zone.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: US 8 (carryover work)

Location: Bridge over the North Branch Pelican River, between Haymeadow Road and Berquist Road

Project ID: 1009-46-61

Schedule: Week of June 1, 2021. Work is anticipated to take 2-3 days.

Work scheduled: Crews will apply a polymer overlay on the eastbound and westbound lanes, perform cleanup and apply pavement markings.

Traffic Impacts: Single lane closure with flaggers.

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to July 9, 2021

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Work scheduled for next week: No work on June 1 or June 2. Pavement removal and replacement is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 3.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers for asphalt patching, pavement removal and paving operations.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue excavation and filling operations to widen the roadway and dam along the east side of the causeway from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Crews will continue to install rip rap along the newly installed fill on the east side of the causeway widening.

Crews will install the temporary piping and start the bypass pumping of the river to complete the excavation in front of the existing Springville Pond control structures.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive will be closed at the east side intersection with Post Road later in June.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: WIS 66

Location: 100-200 feet beyond the I-39/US 51 on/off ramps in Stevens Point

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to early July 2021

Project ID: 6280-02-75

Work scheduled for next week: Electrical work for traffic signals will continue until completion.

Traffic impacts: Inside lanes of WIS 66 eastbound and westbound will be closed until June 4.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis66sp/

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 49/WIS 161(NEW)

Location: South Branch Little Wolf River Bridge, village of Iola

Schedule: June 3, 2021 and June 4, 2021

Description: This bridge was replaced in 2020. Crews will be installing anti-skid treatment (polymer overlay) on the bridge. The new bridge concrete needed to cure for a season before applying the treatment.

Traffic impacts: Crews plan to close the bridge starting June 3 at 6:30 a.m. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via State Street, Town Line Road and WIS 161. Work is scheduled for completion before the end of day, Friday, June 4. Schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and construction status.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to July 15, 2021

Project ID: 6150-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: None for next week.

Traffic impacts: None for next week.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis22resurface/

Highway: WIS 73

Location: From 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Project ID: 1160-00-79/6321-00-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on southbound concrete pavement, grade the southbound on and off ramp, and start placing concrete for both ramps.

Traffic impacts: Traffic has been shifted onto the temporary lane and existing WIS 73 northbound lane. There is a 12-foot width restriction in place. Southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp will be closed starting June 1 for a period of 15 calendar days.

