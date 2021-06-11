WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #9

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. This allows for the project to be administered and constructed efficiently, under a single contract, rather than several smaller contracts. Information on those projects and their impacts to traffic can be found here: http://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 with anticipated completion of June 25, 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on shoulders through June 16. Work will begin on beam guard, pavement markings, and restoration work.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 was closed from the Marquette/Adams County Line to County B on April 5th, 2021. Local traffic and EMS access is maintained on a minimum 10-foot wide lane for the duration of the project. The entire project length is currently accessible on concrete pavement both lanes. Drums are identifying any concrete gaps or curb that should not be driven on. There is an 8-inch drop off on eastbound pavement until shouldering is completed in the next week.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on topsoil placement and place culverts. Permanent erosion control will be placed later in the week.

Traffic impacts: During culvert replacements, local traffic will experience intermittent road closures during that work. Each culvert replacement will take an estimated 2 hours each. WIS 82 is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Description: The project includes removing the existing US 51 overhead structure and replacing the interchange with a single lane roundabout with bypass lanes.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place erosion control, continue paving in westbound US 2 and US 51 lanes, and begin installing storm sewer in westbound US 2 lanes.

Traffic impacts for next week:

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph along US 2.

Bidirectional traffic in eastbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and west bound traffic.

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2.

The existing bridge and all ramps are closed for the remainder of the project

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Highway: US 2

Location: County B to the Michigan state line (adjacent to the roundabout project)

Schedule: June 7 to July 26, 2021

Project ID: 1185-03-71

Description: Two inches of pavement will be removed and replaced. Existing guardrail at the box culvert over the West Fork Montreal River will be replaced along with one culvert.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will start pavement removal and replacement from the west. Crews will landscape at the culvert replacement location.

Traffic impacts for next week: Motorists will encounter flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us2resurface/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Project description: This project will remove and replace two inches of asphalt pavement on WIS 64 from US 45 to Clover Road. The bridge over Spring Brook will be replaced half at a time.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on the bridge.

Overall traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook bridge. Traffic will utilize the westbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction.

Marathon County

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: June 7 to September 13, 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on the bridge joints and bridge surface.

Traffic impacts: A maximum width of 13-feet applies. Traffic is maintained on a single lane in each direction with traffic shifted to the east side of the bridge.

Pedestrians: Access will be maintained along the east side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue and utilize existing crossings at County N and E Thomas Street.

Access will be maintained along the east side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue and utilize existing crossings at County N and E Thomas Street. Bicyclists: Northbound bicyclists will be maintained on Grand Avenue via a 5-foot bike lane. Southbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at E Thomas Street and back to Grand Avenue at County N.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: WIS 22 from the Columbia County line (County CM/Barry Road) in the town of Buffalo to East 5th Street in the town of Montello

Schedule: April 19, 2021 to June 18, 2021

Project ID: 6054-06-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete shoulder work, install pavement markings, centerline rumble strips, and guardrail.

Traffic impacts: Daily lane closures with flagging can be expected during pavement removal and replacement.

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue to pour sidewalk and driveways between Dodge Road and County VV East

Continue topsoil work, seeding, and restoration between Dodge Road and CTH VV East

Crews will continue grading gravel to prepare for asphalt paving between Dodge Road and County VV East

Traffic impacts:

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) is closed Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47 Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47



Drivers can expect flagging operations between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 70 (NEW)

Location: Morgan Road to US 51, Minocqua

Project ID: 9070-05-73

Schedule: June 16, 2021 to August 2021

Description: The existing pavement will be removed and replaced with new asphalt pavement. Curb ramps will be replaced and upgraded to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Spot repairs will be made to the existing curb & gutter, traffic signals, and inlets. Signs will be replaced. Thermoplastic will be added at two snowmobile crossings.

Work scheduled: Starting Wednesday, June 16, crews will set up traffic control and start sawing the pavement. Pavement removal and replacement is scheduled to begin on Thursday, continuing into the following week.

Traffic Impacts: Single lane closures in each direction.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70oneida/

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to July 9, 2021

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue removing and replacing asphalt.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers during pavement removal and replacement. A pilot vehicle will be used at times to assist motorists through the work zone.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue excavation and filling operations to widen the roadway and dam along the east side of the causeway from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Crews will install the temporary shorting required to construct the new lake drain.

Crews will begin removal of the existing lake drain structure to extend with new pipe for the roadway widening.

Crews will begin construction of the new lake drain control structure.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive will be closed at the east side intersection with Post Road later in June.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: WIS 66

Location: 100-200 feet beyond the I-39/US 51 on/off ramps in Stevens Point

Schedule: This is the last update.

Project ID: 6280-02-75

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete punch list items.

Traffic impacts: None.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis66sp/

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 22/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to August 20, 2021

Project ID: 6170-00-61/6310-00-60/6321-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will start cutting asphalt and concrete, remove curb and gutter, start install of new curb and gutter, install erosion control, and remove guardrail.

Traffic impacts: WIS 73, WIS 21, and WIS 22 are open during construction. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging operations during daytime hours along with various shoulder closures.

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to July 15, 2021

Project ID: 6150-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue culvert installation at Mud Creek, place asphalt patch over the replacement area, and restore the work area.

Traffic impacts: Road closure and detour during Mud Creek culvert work. Local traffic will have access on either side, but Mud Creek will continue to be barricaded off. The following detour is in place until June 25 at 6 a.m.:

Detour from Wautoma will be along WIS 73 to WIS 23 in Princeton, then from Princeton to Montello on WIS 23.

Detour from Montello will be along WIS 23 to WIS 73 in Princeton, then from Princeton to Wautoma on WIS 73.

Daily Flagging operations between Cypress Ave. and 16th Drive for culvert installations

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis22resurface/

Highway: WIS 73

Location: From 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Project ID: 1160-00-79/6321-00-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pave asphalt shoulders and temporary widening along southbound WIS 73, place concrete near 4th Court and 5th Avenue, place curb and gutter, and open the southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp.

Traffic impacts: Traffic has been shifted onto the temporary lane and existing WIS 73 northbound lane. There is a 12-foot width restriction in place. Southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp are scheduled to be opened on Tuesday.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region: