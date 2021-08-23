Amended Antigo School District Board of Education Agenda for 8/24/21
*AMENDED*
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
TUESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2021
6:00 P.M.
ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL
VOLM THEATER
1900 TENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/Yv9Xj7GKNxw
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
2. Citizens and Delegations
A. Public Comment
3. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports
4. COVID Update and Action
A. Appoint Medical Advisor for 2021-22
B. COVID-19 Considerations
C. Consideration to Approve a Mask Requirement at the Start of the 2021-2022 School Year
5. New Business
A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from August 10, 2021
B. Vaping Litigation Presentation
C. Policy Manual Review – 4000 Support Staff
D. 2021-2022 Open Enrollment Snapshot
6. BOARD ACTION
A. Consideration to Approve Participation in JUUL and Electronic Cigarette Litigation
B. Consideration to Adopt 2021-2022 Fiscal Year Budget
C. Consideration to Approve 2021-2022 Medical Advisor Agreement
D. Consideration to Approve 2021-2022 Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northwoods Agreement
E. Consideration to Approve Overnight Trips
F. Consideration to Approve District Property Naming
G. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements
H. Elect New Vice President
I. Board Vacancy Discussion and Possible Action
J. Report of District New Hires
K. Report of Donations
7. CLOSED SESSION
A. Consideration of a motion to adjourn into closed session pursuant to WI Statute 19.85 (e) Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whatever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session; specifically the property at 437 Elm Street.
8. Exit Closed Session
A. Action as a Result of Closed Session
9. Adjourn