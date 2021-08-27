Antigo Community Theatre to Present Fall Production of “Almost Maine”

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Community Theatre’s (ACT) fall production will be a play; a romantic, comedy “Almost Maine” by John Cariani. The production dates will be for the first weekend in November, opening on Thursday, November 4th through the Sunday matinee on the 6th at the Volm Theater.

Molly Gums will be directing this production and auditions will take place Tuesday, September 7thth at the Volm Theater from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. The play has a variety of vignettes offering an opportunity to expand the cast to about ten to sixteen actors. No special preparations are needed as the audition will involve mainly reading excerpts from the play.

Almost Maine is presented by special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service Inc., New York and the story takes place in the remote reaches of northern Maine, not truly a specific town but more or less a region and the chance for you to know those people that have chosen for whatever reason to eek out a life in a very rural community. You will be welcomed from the very start of the play to a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist thus the title of this play “Almost Maine”. On one cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

After the past year of all of us surviving the ravages of the Covid -19 pandemic, ACT is happy to present this delightful play with the intent to have you get out of the house and come to the comfort of the Volm Theater for this very lively, heartwarming and touching play “Almost Maine. ”

ACT is also looking for people who would help with set construction, costumes, a backstage crew and other various volunteer positions. Email ACT at actantigo@gmail.com or call Molly at 715-216-2118.