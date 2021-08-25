Antigo High School Tennis Results

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

MEDFORD HIGH – 1, ANTIGO HIGH – 6, 8/20/21

Antigo’s first conference meet of the season. Very hot conditions. The girls were a little nervous starting out but quickly settled down and played some good tennis. This was the team’s seventh match in four days. Considering many of the girls have blisters on their feet and are a bit tired, this was a solid win. Coach Dave Zalewski

Singles:

No. 1 – Margo Kelly, ANTIGO HIGH def. Lindsey Wildberg, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 – Brechlyn Flannery, ANTIGO HIGH def. Autumn Higgins, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Sierra Oelke, ANTIGO HIGH def. Morgan Huegli, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 – Makayla Roberts, ANTIGO HIGH def. Alyssa Brandner, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Ellie Packard, ANTIGO HIGH – Faith Bussiere, ANTIGO HIGH def. Kelsey Jascor, MEDFORD HIGH – Masaeda Krug, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 – Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH – Claire Musolff, ANTIGO HIGH def. Kenya Mann, MEDFORD HIGH – Makayla Motte, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 – Myah Smith, MEDFORD HIGH – Eryka Seidl, MEDFORD HIGH def. Hailey Warren, ANTIGO HIGH – Bailee Vander Sanden, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;

JV Scores

Jacqueline Belling A beat Morgan Strebig 6-1, 6-0.

1 doubles. Anna Vandeweerd and Elena Bussiere A beat Kierstyn Halopker and Chloe Werner 7-5

Maddie Anderson A lost to Emmalee Clarkson 2-6

MERRILL HIGH – 0, ANTIGO HIGH – 7, 8/23/21

Singles:

No. 1 – Margo Kelly, ANTIGO HIGH def. Angela Hinner, MERRILL HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 – Brechlyn Flannery, ANTIGO HIGH def. Lauren Belsky, MERRILL HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 – Sierra Oelke, ANTIGO HIGH def. Lauren Cohrs, MERRILL HIGH, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 4 – Makayla Roberts, ANTIGO HIGH def. Sarah Rell, MERRILL HIGH, 6-0 , 7-5 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Ellie Packard, ANTIGO HIGH – Faith Bussiere, ANTIGO HIGH def. Amelia Skoviera, MERRILL HIGH – Tessa Wheat, MERRILL HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 – Bailee Vander Sanden, ANTIGO HIGH – Molly Neufeld, ANTIGO HIGH def. Lydia Burrows, MERRILL HIGH – Mariah Jacoby, MERRILL HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 – Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH – Claire Musolff, ANTIGO HIGH def. Lacey Frisch, MERRILL HIGH – Anika Bartz, MERRILL HIGH, 6-2 , 7-6 (9), -;

WISCONSIN RAPIDS LINCOLN – 0, ANTIGO HIGH – 7, 8/23/21

Singles:

No. 1 – Margo Kelly, ANTIGO HIGH def. Teagan Bondioli, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 – Brechlyn Flannery, ANTIGO HIGH def. Abbey Gust, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 – Sierra Oelke, ANTIGO HIGH def. Hayley Jensen, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 – Makayla Roberts, ANTIGO HIGH def. Forfeit Forfeit, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN, 0-6 , 0-6 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Faith Bussiere, ANTIGO HIGH – Ellie Packard, ANTIGO HIGH def. Sawyer Holdberg, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN – Aleeya Leah, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Molly Neufeld, ANTIGO HIGH – Bailee Vander Sanden, ANTIGO HIGH def. Ally Moma, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN – Aleigh Weight, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 – Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH – Claire Musolff, ANTIGO HIGH def. Sierra Dillingham, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN – Olivia Oleson, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;