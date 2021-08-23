Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

Warrant of the Week:

The Antigo Police Department holds an arrest warrant for Joseph Stanley Sazama d.o.b. 4-18-1962. Sazama is wanted for failure to appear for operating while intoxicated 5th or 6th offense. The warrant was valid as of 7-30-2021. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at (715) 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL (6245). Callers may remain anonymous. You can also view a list of all warrants at our website, www.antigo-city.org. With your cooperation we can continue to protect and serve the City of Antigo.

Operating While Intoxicated:

The Antigo Police Department has made several Operating While Intoxicated arrests in 2021. The costs of being charged with OWI are severe and is extremely dangerous. The citation amount for OWI 1st is $937.50. This does not include any other citations that may incur during the incident, or the fees of getting your drivers license back and court costs. Nor does it include the price of an ignition interlock device, should you be ordered to install one. This is just one more reason to drink responsibly and choose not to get behind the wheel of your vehicle. About every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is injured or killed in an alcohol related crash. Last year (2020): there were 6,050 alcohol related crashes that killed 167 people. Alcohol was involved in more than one quarter of all traffic fatalities (167 of 592). While drunk driving remains a significant concern, Wisconsin and many other states are seeing an increase in DRUGGED drivers. A driver’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by illegal drugs and sometimes prescription or over the counter medications. In 2020, 2,250 crashes in Wisconsin involved drugs, including 80 fatalities. That’s up from 1,749 drug related crashes with 59 fatalities in 2019. Rather than risk it, call a friend or family member for a sober ride. Let’s keep our roadways safe.