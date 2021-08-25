Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 8/30/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, August 19th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that a female subject had crashed through a fence with a gray van and she was trying to leave.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Superior Street. The caller told officers that a male subject was there and would not leave. Arguing could be heard. Officers conducted a search of one of the subject’s truck. The male subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and was transported to jail. Officers found out that a female subject was on bond conditions of no illegal use or possession of a controlled substance and was not to be in the presence of an establishment with a class B liquor license and to maintain absolute sobriety. The female subject was arrested and taken to Langlade Hospital for medical clearance. She was later released to a responsible party and referred on charges.

Friday, August 20th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Neva Road and Century Avenue. A Jeep Grand Cherokee was struck by a loaded logging truck while turning at Neva and Century.

Saturday, August 21st

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Neva Road. A pull behind camper had struck something. There was no gas leakage and no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Jerome Street. A maroon Dodge pickup had struck a trailer in the parking lot and blew out the tire. The vehicle then left northbound on Hwy. 45. Officers identified the male driver who denied knowing that he struck the trailer. He said that he would pay for the damages.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Neva Road. A white Dodge Ram truck had been struck some time during the night in the parking lot. The business was going to check the video footage to see if they could identify the striking vehicle.

Monday, August 23rd

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress behind an area business on 5th Avenue. When officers arrived there was no one fighting.

Officers received a call from a male reporting that sometime between 3:00 and 5:00PM the day before, someone stole the hitch off of his truck. The caller told officers that he thought the incident occurred either at a business on Jerome Street or a business on Hwy. 64. He told officers that nothing else had been taken. Officers would be checking camera footage.

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Deresch Street reporting criminal damage to her property. She told officers that there were two small holes in her front window that were not there the day before. The holes were only in the outer pane of glass.

Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at an area business on Hwy. 64. The male subject was cited for retail theft.

Officers responded to a report of assault & battery at an address on 5th Avenue.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at an address on Hudson Street. Officers advised a female subject that she would be referred for maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Tuesday, August 24th

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on 8th Avenue. A female told officers that her neighbor had told her that at 6:00 AM that morning someone was trying to steal her car. The center console was opened, but nothing was missing. The vehicle did look like it had been gone through.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that a woman has been outside screaming multiple times in the last few days. The female subject left before officers arrived.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 10th Avenue and Hudson Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The male driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 4th offense. He was also cited for speed and operating after suspension.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, August 17th

Officers responded to a report of a silver Ford Escape driving on the wrong side of the road at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. N. The male driver of the vehicle told officers that he had left Neva and realized after turning onto Hwy. 45 that he was on the wrong side of the road so he corrected at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. N. Officers warned the male subject about his driving habits.

Wednesday, August 18th

Officers responded to a call from a female at an address on Koszarek Road reporting that her boyfriend had overdosed on heroine. The female then stated that he was fine and hung up. Officers found out that the male subject was on paper for felony possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping, possession with intent – heroin & possession with intent – amphetamines. Officers checked the area as the male subject had left on foot.

Sunday, August 22nd

Officers responded to a call from an area business reporting that a male driver and a female passenger had just been in the business with minimal clothing, were twitching and acting strangely. They left in a black Escalade driving south on Hwy. 45. The caller believed that they were under the influence. The vehicle was stopped at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. N. A field sobriety test was conducted. The male driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense and was cited for having no registration for the vehicle.

Monday, August 23rd

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on E. 10th Avenue Road. A piece of iron pipe had been thrown through a window sometime that night. There were no known suspects.

Tuesday, August 24th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Knight Road.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. C. A gray Chevy Impala was in a field. The male driver told officers that he had overcorrected. He admitted to having a couple shots of vodka earlier in the day. Officers conducted a field sobriety test. The driver was taken into custody.