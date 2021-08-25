Antigo Times

Antigo Public Library Welcomes New Youth Services Librarian

By Antigo Times
August 25, 2021
FROM DOMINIC FRANDRUP, MA-LIS – DIRECTOR, ANTIGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Antigo Public Library welcomes Ada Demlow as the new Youth Services Librarian.

“I am very excited to join the team here and be a part of my new community. While I have a lot of experience in youth services, it was in Georgia where I have lived the last 30 years. I am very excited to learn the ways we work together to make library services to children, families, and teens the strongest it can be.” -Ada Demlow

Children’s story-times will begin Wednesdays at 10am on September 1 with more and different programs to follow. Watch our website and Facebook pages for more events!

