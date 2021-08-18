Antigo Times

Antigo Varsity Football Game versus Amherst Cancelled for August 20th

By Antigo Times
August 18, 2021
FROM TOM SCHOFIELD, ACTIVITIES & ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, HEAD FOOTBALL COACH ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL

Sadly, due to quarantines on the football team Antigo Varsity will not be able to field a team against Amherst this Friday. The game has been cancelled. Amherst filled the game with St. Croix Falls. The team is keeping a positive attitude as they prepare for Meet the Robins tomorrow night and our home opener vs. Escanaba next week Friday. Please let me know if you have any questions or concerns.

