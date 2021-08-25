Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

GovernmentLocalLocal Interest
CITY OF ANTIGO CITIZEN PARTICIPATION COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA 9/1/21

CITY OF ANTIGO CITIZEN PARTICIPATION COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA 9/1/21

By Antigo Times
August 25, 2021
124
0

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on the Following Agenda Items:
1. Public Comments (Anyone Wishing to Address the Committee Regarding the CDBG-PF Project, Lincoln Street to Western Avenue)
2. Update of the City of Antigo 2020 Community Development Block Grant-Public Facility (CDBG-PF) Project: Lincoln Street to Western Avenue

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

Previous Article

Antigo Public Library Welcomes New Youth ...

Next Article

Waterfowl Season Changes Provide New Hunting Opportunities

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.