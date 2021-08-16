City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 8-18-21

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the July 21, 2021 Meeting

2. Approval of new City of Antigo Hearing Conservation Program

3. Approving Increase in Hourly Pay for Crossing Guards

4. Correct 2020 Carry Forward for Parking Lots from $69,980 to $110,919

5. CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Three-Year Pricing Renewal for Audit Services for Years Ending December 31, 2021, 2022, and 2023

6. Ordinance to Establish a Permitting Process for the Installation of Public Art Throughout the Community

7. Option to Lease Agreement with eDF Renewables for a Solar Power Development Project on +/- 54 Acres of City-Owned Property Along Hogan Street South of Highway 64

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.