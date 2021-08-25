Community Calendar for 8/30/21 to 9/6/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry September 1st 11am-1pm (Wed.) & September 3rd 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus September will be canned protein: chicken, tuna, turkey, ham. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry August 30th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), September 1st 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive pre-packed bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County August 30th-September 3rd (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Silver Sneakers Classic August 30th 10:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Free for those who are Medicare eligible and $5.00 for others. For more information, please call 715-350-4388.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center August 30th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride August 30th 5:30-7pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, lot F, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The Monday Night Women’s Bike Rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30 p.m. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be up to groups with a 10-12 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. AUGUST: (30th Route 6). For more information on routes and the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at mjfilbrandt@gmail.com or 715-216-4005.

Music in the Park – Max Koepke August 30th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Tuesday Geezer Bike Ride August 31st 9:30am Peaceful Valley Playground, 420 Field St., Antigo. The Tuesday Geezer bike rides start at 9:30am from the Peaceful Valley Playground, weather permitting. All are welcome. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at njsalm1@gmail.com.

Shawano County Fair September 1st-6th Shawano Co. Fairgrounds, 990 E. Green Bay St., Shawano. Midway thrills, tractor pull, demo derby, speedway races, grandstand shows, entertainers, bingo, livestock auction, great food and exhibits. For more information, go to shawanocountyfair.net.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center September 1st 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Senior Center of Langlade County Lunch Bunch September 1st 11:30-12:30pm Heartbreaker’s, 950 Forrest Ave., Antigo. For more information, please call 715-350-4388.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center September 1st 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride September 1st 4pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. The Group Bike Ride meets in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse. The ride leaves at 4pm and usually returns at about 6:30pm. Routes are determined by the weather and attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. For more information contact Rick Warren at 715-216-3418.

Park City Credit Union of Merrill Blood Drive September 2nd 9:30am-1pm Park City Credit Union, 501 South Pine Ridge Ave., Merrill. To reserve your appointment, please contact Park City Credit Union at (715) 536-8351. You may also visit communityblood.org/donor. Log in, click “Donate Now” and enter sponsor code ME25. We kindly request your register in advance.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes September 2nd 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Post Lake Labor Day Weekend Bullhead Tournament September 3rd-5th PLIA Building, W8684 Cty. Rd. K, Elcho. The Post Lake Labor Day Weekend Bullhead Tournament allows you to start fishing anytime on Friday and will end with a weigh-in at noon on Sunday, at the PLIA building. Fish anywhere on Upper and Lower Post Lakes. Prizes for the most total weight caught. Categories for adult and children. Some of the catch will be smoked and eaten. The rest will be donated to the REGI Raptor Center for food for the birds. For more information, please call 715-777-5470.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center September 3rd 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

City of Antigo Annual Brewer Bus Trip September 3rd leaving 2:15pm from City Hall back parking lot off of Dorr Street. Travel to American Family Field, on an air-conditioned coach bus and watch the Brewers play the Cardinals at 7:10pm. You must ride the bus both there & back. We will make a short stop on the way down (10-15 minutes) & drive through on the way back. Please plan accordingly for snacks on the way down & on the way back. *Johnsonville Party Deck (buffet opens 60 minutes before the first pitch & concludes 2 hours after first pitch). Food: brats & hot dogs, grilled sirloin hamburgers, chicken tenders, Wisconsin mac & cheese, pasta salad, mixed green salad, kettle chips, assorted cookies. Drinks: unlimited soft drinks, 2 beers per adult. Cost: $45 resident or $55 non-resident (includes ticket, busing, food & 2 free drinks) Estimated Return Time: Approximately 1:30am (this is an estimate & could potentially be later so please plan accordingly) Questions: 715.623.3633 x-154/131.

Labor Day Weekend Flea Market September 4th-5th 7am-4pm Langlade County Fairgrounds, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. Find great items at this two-day flea market. Come see the treasures at the Langlade County fairgrounds & give them a new home. Admission is $2. Free Parking. For more information, call Zurko Enterprises 715-526-9769.

Antigo Farmer’s Market September 4th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 603 6th Avenue, Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food, and make connections with the people that grew it.

Sips & Succulents September 4th 6-9:30pm Schairer’s Autumn Acres, 194 Western Ave., Birnamwood. Pumpkin succulent making and wine tasting, sample six different wines from Munson Bridge Winery. $40 includes supplies and wine. Full appetizer menu offered. RSVP to Karen 715-573-8397 (text or call) For more information, go to schairersautumnacres.com.

38th Annual Labor Day Picnic September 5th 12-9pm Rolling Stone P&R Building, corner of East Shore Road & Pickerel Lake Road, Pearson. Live music, large raffle, food & drinks, games for all ages, hourly drawings, & crafts. For more information, contact Judy at 715-484-2403.

1st Annual Antigo Labor Day Craft & Vendor Show September 6th 10am-4pm Heinzen Peaceful Valley Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo. For more information, go to www.wildmanarts.com or call Angela at 715-921-4877.

*Meetings*

Economic Development Committee Meeting September 6th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) September 1st, September 5th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous August 30th, August 31st, September 3rd & September 4th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous August 30th & September 6th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group August 31st 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House September 1st 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.