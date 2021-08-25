Elcho Community Food Pantry Disbursing Free Bags of Food September 12

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

As a way to help our community be well informed of services in our community, the Elcho Community Food Pantry van along with members of Arbutus Lutheran Church, will be handing out free bags of food for citizens in our community. This will take place September 12, starting at 10:45 AM, in the church parking lot. Arbutus Lutheran is located at W6602 Church Lane, Pearson, just west of County Hwy T and State Hwy 55. We want the community to be aware of this resource. The Elcho Food Pantry works with the Feeding America Program, as well as local donations of food and funds for purchasing food. You are invited to come out and learn more about this program. The Food Pantry is open for “customers” every Monday from 2:30-4:30 PM, and Wednesday from 4:00-6:00 PM, except on holidays.

The members of Arbutus Lutheran will also be providing a Free “Tailgate Meal” on September 12.. Our grill master, Steve Spittlemeister, from Elcho; will be grilling up brats, Italian sauage, and hot dogs. The meal will also include chips and a beverage. This will be held rain or shine. If you have any questions, please call 715-219-6363.