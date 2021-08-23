Find Your Adventure: Download Hunt Wild Mobile App

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that the Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app is loaded with everything you need in the field.

From property boundaries to shooting hours and deer carcass disposal locations, users can find new public lands to explore, brush up on the regulations or listen to podcasts all with Hunt Wild Wisconsin. With mobile mapping, up to the minute shooting hours and much more, the DNR is giving hunters all the tools to focus on what’s important – enjoying time in the outdoors.

“The Hunt Wild Wisconsin app has proven itself to be a valuable resource for hunters since we launched in 2018. We’re constantly tweaking the app to keep it up-to-date for customers with more of the features they want to see,” said Eric Lobner, DNR Wildlife Management Program Director. “Back this year is the in-app CWD sampling and deer carcass disposal location lookup as well as mapping improvements. The 2021 combined hunting regulations are loaded in and ready to go to kick off the fall seasons.”

What hasn’t changed are all the features that drew hunters to Hunt Wild Wisconsin in the first place, like up-to-the-minute shooting hours, species-specific mobile mapping and price – it’s free.

Check out the following app features that will help improve your time in the field:

Tailored mapping with hunting zones and prime habitat layers based on the species you’re pursuing so you can zero in on your next hunting spot. You build your experience based on your hunt.

Find deer carcass disposal locations inside the app. Knowing your disposal location makes proper carcass handling more convenient so you can protect the herd and keep going with your day.

Access your maps (including topographic maps and land boundaries) plus rules, regs and hunting hours with (or without) a cell signal.

Tailor the map to your hunt – save your favorite hunting location or feature of interest.

Save your trails for those early morning walk-ins.

Shooting hours are automatically determined by your location.

Easy-to-read summary of regulations, all in one place – everything you need to know, right in the palm of your hand (with or without a cellular connection).

Access to your Go Wild account allows you to purchase new hunting licenses, harvest authorizations and permits.

Use GameReg in the field to register your harvest with the Hunt Wild Wisconsin app.

For more information about the free app and to watch the app tutorial, visit the DNR website here.