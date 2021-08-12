Join Statewide Search For Aquatic Invasive Species Aug. 21

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites water enthusiasts to help protect Wisconsin’s rivers, lakes, and wetlands by joining the statewide search for aquatic invasive species for Snapshot Day on Aug. 21, 2021.

Snapshot Day is a one-day, hands-on effort where participants monitor streams, lakes and wetlands at designated sites across the state for signs of non-native plants and animals posing risks to Wisconsin waterways and wildlife. Volunteers can register at one of more than 20 event locations hosted by local conservation groups.

Coordinated in partnership with the DNR, UW-Madison Division of Extension, UW-Stevens Point Extension Lakes, River Alliance of Wisconsin, Snapshot Day is entering its eighth successful year. Information collected will be provided to the DNR to inform and guide monitoring and response efforts. Volunteers are vital to the success of the event.

“Projects like Snapshot Day are a fun and simple way for volunteers to get engaged and for the local site leaders and DNR to collaborate,” says Maureen Ferry, DNR Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Coordinator. “The DNR has a long list of sites with suspected but unverified aquatic invasive species that Snapshot Day monitoring targets. This increases the chances of volunteers helping us find a new species.”

Last year, more than 150 volunteers pulled on their masks and rolled up their sleeves to monitor at more than 234 sites across the state, making for a successful, safe and socially-distanced event. This year’s event will also have precautions to ensure the event is safe for everyone who would like to participate. Training for the event will be held virtually on Aug. 12, before Snapshot Day. The DNR asks that all non-vaccinated volunteers wear a face covering.

This event is free to attend and recommended for ages 8 and up; adults must accompany minors.

Event Details:



Saturday, Aug. 21

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Register online by visiting the Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day 2021 website.

Advance registration is requested to help site leaders build monitoring plans. The registration deadline is Aug. 19.