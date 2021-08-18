Kindred Lutheran Parish holds Outdoor Service

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Kindred Lutheran Parish held their first annual outdoor service Sunday, August 15th.

The event was held in the Heinzen Pavilion.

“Another group that had reserved the space had a last minute cancellation which enabled us to use this wonderful venue which was perfect because we could have the service rain or shine.” explained Vicar Jennifer Sosinski.

The gospel band Faith, Hope & Harmony provided the worship music that day. Following the service a chili dog luncheon was provided with delicious hard scoop ice cream for dessert.

“We had a great turnout, 101 people from both parishes, St John’s Lutheran church in Birnamwood and Calvary Lutheran in Antigo. It was a time of much needed fellowship and many who attended remarked afterward how uplifting the service was that day.” remarked Vicar Jennifer.

“Faith and positivity are what we are all about, and encouraging people to stay hopeful. If you have hope, there is such strength in that.” stated Vicar Jennifer.

The outdoor service will be held again next year on the second Sunday of August. Anyone in the area can attend. It is open to all. You don’t have to be a church member.

One of Vicar Jennifer’s favorite Bible passages in found in Psalms and it invites people to taste and see that the Lord is good, “And the ice cream and chili dogs were pretty good too.” Vicar Jennifer said with a smile. “It was one of our best services yet!”