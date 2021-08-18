Langlade County Healthy Ways Coalition Fall Walk

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Join us on September 16th from 4 to 6pm for our annual Healthy Ways Fall Walk. Register at the parking lot on 2nd Avenue near the ball field/boardwalk. Walk the Springbrook Walking Trail to Peaceful Valley Pavilion for a healthy snack and a drink and then head back. Try your luck at some trivia along the way, enjoy the walkway, check out the Butterfly Garden by Wild Ones and get some exercise and fresh air. The event is free. Come join us!