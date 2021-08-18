Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

LocalLocal Interest
Langlade County Healthy Ways Coalition Fall Walk

Langlade County Healthy Ways Coalition Fall Walk

By Antigo Times
August 18, 2021
199
0
Some of the Healthy Ways Coalition members gathered for a photo by the Butterfly Garden preparing for the upcoming walk. Karen Marten, Health Department; Karen Phillips, Jen Ventura, WildOnes; Jean Turunen, Jen Beren, Donna Wiegert, Health Department; Bonnie Hessedal, Aspirus Langlade

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Join us on September 16th from 4 to 6pm for our annual Healthy Ways Fall Walk. Register at the parking lot on 2nd Avenue near the ball field/boardwalk. Walk the Springbrook Walking Trail to Peaceful Valley Pavilion for a healthy snack and a drink and then head back. Try your luck at some trivia along the way, enjoy the walkway, check out the Butterfly Garden by Wild Ones and get some exercise and fresh air. The event is free. Come join us!

Previous Article

Kindred Lutheran Parish holds Outdoor Service

Next Article

Antigo Varsity Football Game versus Amherst Cancelled ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.