Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
August 27, 2021
119
0

Labor Day

Dear Reader,
Labor Day weekend is a busy time for a lot of businesses. Stores, hopefully our local stores that give back to our community, are brimming with shoppers. Entertainment venues are bursting, and everyone is up and out for that final summer celebration.

But what does Labor Day really mean? It is not just a long weekend with the family, or a simple day off before school begins and work resumes. It is a celebration of the accomplishments of the American labor movement – the men and women who struggled so that we can have a 40-hour work week, paid overtime, protections against child labor, benefits, and more. It is an acknowledgment of those who came before us and gave their time and energy – and sometimes their lives – for a fairer and more just return on effort, so that in this great nation, anyone who is willing to work hard has the chance to get ahead.

As we go about the business of enjoying a final summer’s celebration, let’s remember those men and women with gratitude and respect.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader,” available at Bosses (Green Bay) and the
Bookcellar (Waupaca) and on Amazon.
All profits go toward eradicating homelessness in Wisconsin.
Labor Day
Publisher’s Letter
Previous Article

Work together for a safe Labor Day ...

Next Article

2021 Wisconsin Wild Rice Harvest Forecast Shows ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.