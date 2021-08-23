UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO ANNUAL BUDGET HEARING/SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
Unified School District of Antigo
Tuesday, August 24, 2021 5:30 p.m.
ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL
VOLM THEATER
1900 TENTH AVENUE
Antigo, WI 54409
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/Yv9Xj7GKNxw
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
1. MEETING OPENING
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
D. Public Comment
E. Annual Budget Hearing
2. ADJOURN