UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO ANNUAL BUDGET HEARING/SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

August 23, 2021
Unified School District of Antigo
Tuesday, August 24, 2021 5:30 p.m.
ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL
VOLM THEATER
1900 TENTH AVENUE
Antigo, WI 54409
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/Yv9Xj7GKNxw
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org

1. MEETING OPENING
A. Call Meeting to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

D. Public Comment

E. Annual Budget Hearing

2. ADJOURN
