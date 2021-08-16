WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #17

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be grading and shaping driveways to match pavement elevation and continue paving the eastbound lane.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 in Laona

Schedule: August 9, 2021 for 55 working days

Project ID: 9130-03-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on the pavement and curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts: WIS 32 and all intersecting roads will remain open to traffic. Motorists will encounter single lane closures and flagging operations. Work is restricted during the following occasions:

Labor Day and Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races, from noon Friday, September 3 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 7.

Forest and Florence Counties

Highway: WIS 101

Location: From US 8 in Armstrong Creek to Woods Creek Road in Fern

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 9304-11-70/9304-12-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install erosion control and sawcut the pavement.

Traffic impacts: WIS 101 will be closed starting August 16 from Frydryck Road to Woods Creek Road for culvert replacements. Local traffic will be allowed as signed. Traffic will be detoured via US 8, WIS 139, and WIS 70.

Forest and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 70

Location: From US 45 to Divide Road

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to October 15, 2021

Project ID: 9080-14-75

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue removing and replacing pavement.

Traffic impacts: WIS 70 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts will be in use.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue grading, and finish storm sewer. Crews will also begin constructing concrete curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts:

Bidirectional traffic will be in the westbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for USH 2 east and west bound traffic

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2

Traffic is reduced to a speed limit of 45 mph along US 2

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be excavating at the bridge and install riprap.

Traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook bridge. Traffic will utilize the eastbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: July 28, 2021 to October 10, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-74/71

Project description: Remove and replace asphalt pavement and culvert replacements. A new concrete surface will be installed on the Wolf River bridge.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue installing culvert pipe between WIS 55 (east) to Fish Hatchery Road. Crews will also be working on the Wolf River bridge.

Traffic impacts: WIS 55/WIS 64 intersection is controlled with temporary signals until October. Maximum width on the Wolf River bridge is 9-feet. Motorists will encounter flaggers on WIS 64 between County P and Fish Hatchery Road.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51 northbound and southbound

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install pavement markings on the newly paved median crossovers in anticipation of a traffic switch after Labor Day.

Traffic impacts: Traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions on US 51 from 6 a.m. Monday to Noon on Friday from the Marathon County/Lincoln County line to County K.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: US 51/County Q Bridge

Location: Exit 205, Merrill

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 13, 2021

Project ID: 1176-22-60

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will remove expansion joints and prepare the bridge deck for a new concrete overlay.

Traffic impacts: County Q is down to a single lane. Traffic using the US 51 off ramps and County Q will encounter temporary traffic signals.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Between WIS 153 and County B

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to September 30, 2021

Project ID: 6360-06-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on the new culvert between Soda Creek Road and Town Road, work on shoulders, and remove curb and gutter at the intersection of County N and WIS 107.

Traffic impacts:

A closure between Soda Creek Road and Town Road began August 9 and continues to August 20. Motorists will utilize WIS 153, WIS 97, and WIS 29.

Driveway and side road access will be maintained throughout the project.

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: June 7 to September 13, 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to cure the newly poured bridge deck surface, perform clean up and paint the bridge structure.

Traffic impacts: A maximum width of 13-feet applies for northbound Grand Avenue. Northbound traffic will be maintained on a single lane (northbound median lane). Both lanes of southbound Grand Avenue are back on the newly constructed southbound pavement.

Pedestrians: Access will be maintained along the west side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue.

Access will be maintained along the west side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue. Bicyclists: Southbound bicyclists will be maintained on Grand Avenue same as existing conditions. Northbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at County N and back to Grand Avenue at East Thomas Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place topsoil between Dodge Road and County VV (south), pour curb and gutter from Wolf River Drive to County VV (east), continue pouring sidewalk, and plant seed and other restoration work between Dodge Road and County VV (east).

Traffic impacts:

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) is closed Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47 Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47



Drivers can expect flagging operations between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: Morgan Road to US 51, Minocqua

Project ID: 9070-05-73

Schedule: June 16, 2021 to August 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue to remove and replace pavement.

Traffic Impacts: Single lane closures in each direction with left turn lanes at intersections open. Turn lanes will be maintained as possible but will need to be shut down to do intersection work.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70oneida/

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will complete removals and begin excavation work to continue Springville Pond spillway structure.

Crews will begin underground water and storm sewer work around causeway area.

Traffic impacts:

A full, 21-day closure of Post Road is tentatively scheduled to begin August 14 to complete the box culvert work that is part of the Springville Pond structure. Post Road will be closed just north of Springville Drive to just south of Rainbow Drive. Traffic will be detoured using County HH, I-39, and County B. Pedestrian access will be closed between Rainbow Drive and Springville Drive for the first 10 days of the closure.

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Pedestrian impacts: A sidewalk closure is scheduled to begin as early as August 18 for 10 days between Rainbow Drive and Springville Drive. The closure is required to install a new culvert. Pedestrian access will not be maintained.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: WIS 66

Location: I-39 to Stevens Point Municipal Airport

Schedule: Begin August 2, 2021 for 30 working days

Project ID: 6280-02-74

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on pavement removal and grading work will continue in the inside lanes. Concrete curb and gutter repair work in the median will continue into early next week. Pending favorable weather and contractor schedule, crews plan to begin paving near the end of the week.

Traffic impacts: The inside lanes in both directions are under construction. Motorists will use the outside lane and the paved asphalt shoulder.

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on grading the WIS 29 westbound lanes and median and continue work on the storm sewer.

Traffic impacts: The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. Westbound traffic will utilize the crossovers and bi-directional traffic will be in effect through the construction zone on the WIS 29 eastbound lanes. A width restriction of 11-feet will also be in effect. County U north intersection will be closed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Highway: WIS 117

Location: Mutzy Lane to WIS 22

Schedule: August 6, 2021 to October 4, 2021

Project ID: 9220-04-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue to install culverts.

Traffic impacts: WIS 117 is open but reduced to one lane with flaggers where culvert work is being performed.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: From north junction County N in Manawa to US 45 in Bear Creek

Schedule: July 16, 2021 to September 10, 2021

Project ID: 6590-02-76

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue removing and replacing pavement on northbound WIS 22 from Beaver Creek Road to US 45. Once crews complete this work, they will start on WIS 22 southbound from US 45.

Traffic impacts: Single lane closures with flaggers will occur at various locations of WIS 22 from Fuhs Road to US 45.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 22/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to August 20, 2021

Project ID: 6170-00-61/6310-00-60/6321-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install pavement markings, finish placing gravel shoulders, and continue installing new guardrail on WIS 73.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging operations during the day.

Highway: WIS 73

Location: From 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Project ID: 1160-00-79/6321-00-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will remove the WIS 73 temporary widenings and remaining median. Crews will complete curb and gutter work, remove and replace pavement, and install permanent erosion control.

Traffic impacts: Traffic was shifted to the outside lanes on WIS 73 on August 12. There is a 12-foot width restriction on WIS 73.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region: