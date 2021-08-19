WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #18

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue paving the eastbound lane.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: Bridges over Little Roche a Cri and Carter Creek

Schedule: August 16, 2021 to October 20, 2021

Project ID: 6140-01-65

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pour a concrete overlay on the northbound half of both bridges.

Traffic impacts: The northbound lanes on both bridges are closed. Two-way traffic over the one-lane bridges will be maintained with the use of temporary signals installed at each structure. There will be lane restrictions for oversized vehicles in both directions at both bridges from August 16 to the end of October.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 in Laona

Schedule: August 9, 2021 for 55 working days

Project ID: 9130-03-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue slope stabilization work and start to remove and replace pavement.

Traffic impacts: WIS 32 and all intersecting roads will remain open to traffic. Motorists will encounter single lane closures and flagging operations. Work is restricted during the following occasions:

Labor Day and Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races, from noon Friday, September 3 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 7.

Forest and Florence Counties

Highway: WIS 101

Location: From US 8 in Armstrong Creek to Woods Creek Road in Fern

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 9304-11-70/9304-12-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on culvert replacements.

Traffic impacts: WIS 101 was closed August 16 from Frydryck Road to Woods Creek Road. Local traffic will be allowed as signed. Traffic will be detoured via US 8, WIS 139, and WIS 70.

Forest and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 70

Location: From US 45 to Divide Road

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to October 15, 2021

Project ID: 9080-14-75

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pave intersections and plan to begin shoulder work on August 25.

Traffic impacts: WIS 70 is open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin crushing pavement and place base course and begin constructing concrete curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts:

Bidirectional traffic will be in the westbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for USH 2 east and west bound traffic

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2

Traffic is reduced to a speed limit of 45 mph along US 2

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on the north side of the bridge deck, install steel bars, and pour the north half of the bridge.

Traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook bridge. Traffic will utilize the eastbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: July 28, 2021 to October 10, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-74/71

Project description: Remove and replace asphalt pavement and culvert replacements. A new concrete surface will be installed on the Wolf River bridge.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue installing culvert pipe between WIS 55 (east) to Fish Hatchery Road. Crews will also be working on the Wolf River bridge.

Traffic impacts: An evening full closure of the bridge over the Wolf River is possible late in the week. Motorists should watch for any signage in advance. WIS 55/WIS 64 intersection is controlled with temporary signals until October. Maximum width on the Wolf River bridge is 9-feet. Motorists will encounter flaggers on WIS 64 between County P and Fish Hatchery Road.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51 northbound and southbound

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Survey crews will be on site working in the southbound lanes.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the southbound direction on US 51 from 6 a.m. Monday to Noon on Friday. The lane closure could be removed earlier pending favorable weather.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: US 51/County Q Bridge

Location: Exit 205, Merrill

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 13, 2021

Project ID: 1176-22-60

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install steel bars and expansion joints. Crews continue to prepare for new concrete on the bridge.

Traffic impacts: County Q is down to a single lane. Traffic using the US 51 off ramps and County Q will encounter temporary traffic signals.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 97

Location: Black Creek Bridge to Taylor County line

Schedule: Work is scheduled to begin August 30, 2021 through mid-October

Project ID: 9535-05-70

Work scheduled for next week: Traffic control will be installed this week with surveyors on site. No other work is scheduled until 8/30/21.

Traffic impacts: None until work begins.

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Between WIS 153 and County B

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to September 30, 2021

Project ID: 6360-06-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on culvert pipes, paving at beam guard areas, and replace curb and gutter at the County N and WIS 107 intersection.

Traffic impacts:

A closure between Soda Creek Road and Town Road began August 9 and continues to August 20. Motorists will utilize WIS 153, WIS 97, and WIS 29.

Driveway and side road access will be maintained throughout the project.

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: June 7 to September 13, 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pave the asphalt bridge approaches. Crews will also be painting the bridge next week to include weekend work on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22.

Traffic impacts: A maximum width of 13-feet applies for northbound Grand Avenue. Northbound traffic will be maintained on a single lane (northbound median lane). Both lanes of southbound Grand Avenue are back on the newly constructed southbound pavement.

Pedestrians: Access will be maintained along the west side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue.

Access will be maintained along the west side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue. Bicyclists: Southbound bicyclists will be maintained on Grand Avenue same as existing conditions. Northbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at County N and back to Grand Avenue at East Thomas Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be preparing for asphalt paving, pour curb and gutter from Wolf River Drive to County VV (east) and continue pouring sidewalk between County VV (south) and WIS 55.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) is closed Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47 Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47



Drivers can expect flagging operations between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: Morgan Road to US 51, Minocqua

Project ID: 9070-05-73

Schedule: June 16, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on punch list items.

Traffic Impacts: Motorists will encounter single lane closures while crews work on punch list items.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70oneida/

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will install new box culverts, construct an outfall structure, begin installation of storm sewer from Springville Pond to the north through Rainbow Drive along the east side of Business 51. Crews will fill in and rebuild the roadway after the box culverts are installed.

Traffic impacts:

Post Road is fully closed just north of Springville Drive to just south of Rainbow Drive to complete the box culvert work that is part of the Springville Pond Structure. Pending contractor schedule and favorable weather, Business 51 may end early. During the closure, traffic is detoured using County HH, I-39, and County B. Pedestrian access is closed between Rainbow Drive and Springville Drive through August 27.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: WIS 66

Location: I-39 to Stevens Point Municipal Airport

Schedule: Begin August 2, 2021 for 30 working days

Project ID: 6280-02-74

Work scheduled for next week: Crews tentatively plan to pave the inside lanes on Monday and Tuesday. Concrete and shoulder removal start on Wednesday.

Traffic impacts: The inside lanes in both directions are under construction. Motorists will use the outside lane and the paved asphalt shoulder until August 25. On Wednesday, traffic will be switched to the inside lanes and construction will start on the outside lanes and shoulders.

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish up placing base gravel for the WIS 29 westbound lanes and new J-Turn lanes. Crews will be on site to prepare for new concrete pavement. Erosion control will be installed as needed.

Traffic impacts: The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. Westbound traffic will utilize the crossovers and bi-directional traffic will be in effect through the construction zone on the WIS 29 eastbound lanes. A width restriction of 11-feet will also be in effect. County U north intersection will be closed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Highway: WIS 117

Location: Mutzy Lane to WIS 22

Schedule: August 6, 2021 to October 4, 2021

Project ID: 9220-04-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue to install culverts, place riprap and pave patches at work locations.

Traffic impacts: WIS 117 is open but reduced to one lane with flaggers where culvert work is being performed.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: From north junction County N in Manawa to US 45 in Bear Creek

Schedule: July 16, 2021 to September 10, 2021

Project ID: 6590-02-76

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue removing and replacing pavement on northbound and southbound WIS 22 from County N (North)/Progress Road to Symco Road. Crews will pave the remaining intersections. Crews will also work on beam guard at the bridge over Blake Creek.

Traffic impacts: Single lane closures with flaggers at various locations on WIS 22 from Fuhs Road to US 45. Motorists will encounter flaggers on WIS 110 northbound and southbound and WIS 116 eastbound and westbound while crews pave the intersections.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 22/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to August 20, 2021

Project ID: 6170-00-61/6310-00-60/6321-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on punch list items.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging operations during the day.

Highway: WIS 73

Location: From 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 30, 2021

Project ID: 1160-00-79/6321-00-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete curb and gutter, and median sidewalk, remove pavement on 5th Avenue and east end of project, paving, finish grading, install erosion control, signs, and pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Traffic was shifted to the WIS 73 outside lanes on August 13. There is a 12-foot width restriction in place.

