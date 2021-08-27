WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #19

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish paving the eastbound lane and finish remaining work at the County B intersection.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: Bridges over Little Roche a Cri and Carter Creek

Schedule: August 16, 2021 to October 20, 2021

Project ID: 6140-01-65

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will switch traffic to the northbound side of both bridges and begin removing the top layer of concrete in the southbound lane to prepare for a new overlay on both bridges.

Traffic impacts: The northbound lanes on both bridges will be closed for the beginning of the week, transitioning to a southbound lane closure later in the week. Two-way traffic over the one-lane bridges will be maintained with the use of temporary signals installed at each structure. There will be lane restrictions for oversized vehicles in both directions at both bridges from August 16 to the end of October.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 in Laona

Schedule: August 9, 2021 for 55 working days

Project ID: 9130-03-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue slope stabilization work and start to remove and replace pavement.

Traffic impacts: WIS 32 and all intersecting roads will remain open to traffic. Motorists will encounter single lane closures and flagging operations. Work is restricted during the following occasions:

Labor Day and Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races, from noon Friday, September 3 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 7.

Forest and Florence Counties

Highway: WIS 101

Location: From US 8 in Armstrong Creek to Woods Creek Road in Fern

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 9304-11-70/9304-12-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on curb and gutter installation, landscaping, and culvert installation.

Traffic impacts: WIS 101 was closed August 16 from Frydryck Road to Woods Creek Road. Local traffic will be allowed as signed. Traffic will be detoured via US 8, WIS 139, and WIS 70.

Forest and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 70

Location: From US 45 to Divide Road

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to October 15, 2021

Project ID: 9080-14-75

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue shoulder work and paving intersections.

Traffic impacts: WIS 70 is open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will prepare for concrete and work on curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts:

Bidirectional traffic will be in the westbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for USH 2 east and west bound traffic

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2

Traffic is reduced to a speed limit of 45 mph along US 2

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will cure the northern half of the bridge deck, install riprap, and place backfill.

Traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook bridge. Traffic will utilize the eastbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: July 28, 2021 to October 10, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-74/71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on the Wolf River bridge which includes pouring a concrete overlay on September 1, pending favorable weather. Crews also plan to pour curb and gutter at the bridge later in the week.

Traffic impacts:

A full, overnight closure of WIS 64 at the Wolf River bridge is scheduled for August 30 and September 1, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. A signed detour will be posted for County P, County M, and WIS 55. WIS 55/WIS 64 intersection is controlled with temporary signals until October. Maximum width on the Wolf River bridge is 9-feet.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51 northbound and southbound

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install temporary pavement markings on the newly paved crossovers in anticipation of a traffic switch after Labor Day. Survey crews will be in the area working.

Traffic impacts: None until after Labor Day. After Labor Day, motorists will switch to one lane in each direction on the northbound side of US 51. Motorists will also encounter flashing beacon signs and speed sensors up to 6 miles in advance of the work zone. These warnings are intended to heighten driver awareness and reduce speed ahead of a possible traffic backup.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: US 51/County Q Bridge

Location: County Q bridge over US 51, Exit 205, Merrill

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 13, 2021

Project ID: 1176-22-60

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue to prepare the bridge deck for a new surface.

Traffic impacts: County Q is down to a single lane. Traffic using the US 51 off ramps and County Q will encounter temporary traffic signals.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 97

Location: Black Creek Bridge to Taylor County line

Schedule: Late August through mid-October

Project ID: 9535-05-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be in the area placing stakes and installing erosion control on Thursday.

Traffic impacts: Starting on September 7, there will be daytime, single lane closures controlled with flaggers in areas where culverts, beam guard, and grading work is being conducted.

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Between WIS 153 and County B

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to September 30, 2021

Project ID: 6360-06-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will remove asphalt on WIS 107 north of County N and at intersections. Crews plan to begin paving WIS 107 after Tuesday and begin replacing curb and gutter at the County N intersection.

Traffic impacts:

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: June 7 to September 13, 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pave the asphalt bridge approaches and paint the bridge structure.

Traffic impacts: A maximum width of 13-feet applies for northbound Grand Avenue. Northbound traffic will be maintained on a single lane (northbound median lane). Both lanes of southbound Grand Avenue are back on the newly constructed southbound pavement.

Pedestrians: Access will be maintained along the west side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue.

Access will be maintained along the west side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue. Bicyclists: Southbound bicyclists will be maintained on Grand Avenue same as existing conditions. Northbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at County N and back to Grand Avenue at East Thomas Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pave the WIS 47 northbound lane and intersections and install pavement markings between Dodge Road and County VV (east). Crews will pour curb and gutter from Wolf River Drive to County VV (east) and continue pouring sidewalk between County VV (south) and WIS 55.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) is closed Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47 Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47



Drivers can expect flagging operations between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55

Note: Pending favorable weather, crews could potentially reopen the south end of the project and remove the detour and temporary speed zone. Motorists should check 511 before making plans to travel through the area.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: Morgan Road to US 51, Minocqua

Project ID: 9070-05-73

Schedule: June 16, 2021 to August 31, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on punch list items.

Traffic Impacts: Crews will be in the area removing barrels while working on punch list work.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70oneida/

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will install new box culverts, construct an outfall structure, begin installation of storm sewer from Springville Pond to the north through Rainbow Drive along the east side of Business 51. Crews will fill in and rebuild the roadway after the box culverts are installed.

Traffic impacts:

Post Road is fully closed just north of Springville Drive to just south of Rainbow Drive to complete the box culvert work that is part of the Springville Pond Structure. Pending contractor schedule and favorable weather, Business 51 will be reopened as early as Monday afternoon August 30. During the closure, traffic is detoured using County HH, I-39, and County B. Pedestrian access is closed between Rainbow Drive and Springville Drive through August 28.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

After Business 51 is reopened the northbound and southbound lanes will still be reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: WIS 66

Location: I-39 to Stevens Point Municipal Airport

Schedule: Begin August 2, 2021 for 30 working days

Project ID: 6280-02-74

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will remove concrete from the outside lane, remove asphalt shoulders, and work on grading.

Traffic impacts: The outside lanes in both directions are under construction. Motorists on WIS 66 will be using the inside lane.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis66sp/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Work scheduled for next week: Concrete paving will begin and continue through the following week.

Traffic impacts: The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. Westbound traffic will utilize the crossovers and bi-directional traffic will be in effect through the construction zone on the WIS 29 eastbound lanes. A width restriction of 11-feet will also be in effect. County U north intersection is closed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Highway: WIS 117

Location: Mutzy Lane to WIS 22

Schedule: August 6, 2021 to October 4, 2021

Project ID: 9220-04-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to complete culvert installations, paving patches afterwards.

Traffic impacts: WIS 117 is open but reduced to one lane with flaggers where culvert work is being performed.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: From north junction County N in Manawa to US 45 in Bear Creek

Schedule: July 16, 2021 to September 10, 2021

Project ID: 6590-02-76

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish paving all remaining side roads, intersections, bypass and turn lanes on WIS 22. Crews will install beam guard at the bridge over Blake Creek, and install centerline rumble strips from County N (North) to US 45. Crews will also place shoulder gravel.

Traffic impacts: Single lane closures with flaggers at various locations on WIS 22 from Fuhs Road to US 45. Motorists could encounter flaggers on WIS 110 northbound and southbound and WIS 116 eastbound and westbound while crews pave the intersections.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 22/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to September 10, 2021

Project ID: 6170-00-61/6310-00-60/6321-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: No work is planned next week but crews will be in the area working on punch list items after Labor Day weekend.

Traffic impacts: None.

Highway: WIS 73

Location: From 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 30, 2021

Project ID: 1160-00-79/6321-00-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete sidewalk, install remaining erosion control, signs, and pavement markings. Crews will them move on to punch list items.

Traffic impacts: Traffic was shifted to the WIS 73 outside lanes on August 13. There is a 12-foot width restriction in place. Crews plan to open WIS 73 next week.

