Work together for a safe Labor Day weekend

If traveling, buckle up, put phone down, plan a route

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reminds those who travel during the Labor Day weekend to buckle up, plan their routes and drive carefully though work zones.

“Every driver on Wisconsin’s roads can make a difference. Let’s all work together to make the last summer holiday weekend as safe as possible,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Focus on safety by buckling up and putting your phone down.”

WisDOT offers these important safety reminders:

Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions. Holiday weekends typically mean more traffic. Be prepared for delays and traffic slowdowns.

Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones (except in an emergency).

Be prepared to move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders including police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing. If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway, remain buckled up and wait for help to arrive.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their routes ahead of time to avoid work zones.

All Wisconsin rest areas are open. These facilities offer restrooms and a break from travel.

Vehicles that have not been driven recently should be inspected for safe travel, which includes checking tire pressure and fluid levels.

Significant road construction projects that may impact Labor Day weekend travel include:

North Central Wisconsin

Adams County: WIS 82 is closed to through traffic between WIS 13 and County B. Non-local traffic is detoured via I-39, WIS 23 and WIS 13.

Forest and Florence counties: WIS 101 is closed to through traffic between US 8 and Fernwood Road. Non-local traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 139 and WIS 70.

Iron County: US 2 is reduced to a single lane in each direction with the speed limit reduced to 45 mph. US 2/51 interchange traffic will use a temporary alignment and intersection.

Menominee County: Northbound WIS 47 between Duquaine Road and County VV (east) is closed. Traffic is detoured via Go Around Road, County VV and WIS 47. Trucks and oversized loads are detoured via WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29 and US 45.

Shawano County: WIS 29 is reduced to one lane in each direction at the County U intersection. Eastbound and westbound lanes are restricted to 11-foot widths and the speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. The County U north intersection is closed.

Northeast Wisconsin

Fond du Lac County: WIS 175 is closed for resurfacing from the south Fond du Lac County line in the town of Byron to US 151 in the city of Fond du Lac. Traffic is detoured via I-41 at the County K or US 151 interchanges.

Fond du Lac County: WIS 67 is closed for downtown reconstruction in the village of Campbellsport. Through traffic is directed to use I-41, WIS 28 and WIS 45.

Kewaunee County: WIS 42 between the city of Kewaunee and the south Kewaunee County line is closed. Traffic is detoured via County BB, County AB and WIS 29.

Northwest Wisconsin

Dunn County: WIS 85 is closed at the Rock Creek Bridge in the unincorporated community of Rock Falls. Detour takes WIS 37 and US 10.

Pierce County: WIS 29 between US 10 in the city of Prescott and Cemetery Road in the city of River Falls is closed. Traffic is detoured via US 10 and WIS 65.

Polk County: WIS 46 is closed from Broadway Street East (County F) to Hyland Street in the city of Amery. Traffic is detoured via WIS 46, US 63 and US 8. Local routes around construction are available.

Rusk County: WIS 40 is closed at the Devils Creek bridge, north of the village of Bruce. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 27 and WIS 70.

St. Croix County: US 12 is closed about a mile north of the village of Hammond. Traffic is detoured via WIS 65, I-94 and US 63.

St. Croix County: WIS 35 between Vine Street in the city of Hudson and South Street in the village of North Hudson and Michaelson Street North to Sommers Street North in North Hudson are closed to all through traffic. Traffic is detoured via I-94, Minnesota Trunk Highways 95, 36 and WIS 64. The Lake Mallalieu bridge, connecting Hudson and North Hudson, is scheduled to be open for Labor Day weekend.

Washburn County: US 53 is reduced to a single lane in both directions in the town of Trego. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. Traffic will encounter temporary signals at the US 53 intersection with US 63/Liesch Road. The lane widths on US 63 are restricted to 13 feet. The speed limit on US 63 is reduced to 45 mph.

Southwest Wisconsin

Dane County: Motorists will encounter traffic shifts on US 12/18 (Madison Beltline) between I-39/90 and Whitney Way.

Dane and Rock counties: Motorists on I-39/90 near Madison, Janesville and Beloit should be alert for lane shifts and crossovers. The speed limit in these interchange work zones is reduced to 60 mph.

Juneau County: Traffic on I-90/94 near Mauston will encounter lane shifts and a speed limit reduction to 60 mph.

La Crosse County: I-90 is reduced to single lane in each direction between West Salem and Rockland (County J).

Southeast Wisconsin

Milwaukee County: I-41/US 45 has ongoing construction between Swan Boulevard and Burleigh Road. Motorists can expect lane shifts to allow for bridge work over WIS 100. Some delays are expected during peak travel times.

Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: I-43 has multiple work zones in place between Capitol Drive (WIS 190) in Milwaukee County and WIS 60 in Ozaukee County. Some shoulder work may impact traffic and some delays are possible. The ramps to and from I-43 are closed at Hampton Avenue and at County Line Road. Detours are posted for both closures.

Racine County: Motorists on WIS 20 and WIS 38 in Racine will see lane closures with posted detours.

Kenosha County: WIS 50, west of I-94 to Lake Geneva, has single lane closures. Some delays are expected.

For up-to-the-minute information on work zones – and incidents that may affect highway travel – motorists can access the state’s 511 travel information system by: