Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

LocalLocal InterestSports
Antigo High School Tennis Results

Antigo High School Tennis Results

By Antigo Times
September 7, 2021
190
0

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Columbus Catholic – 1, ANTIGO HIGH – 6, (9/3/21)

Singles:
No. 1 – Margo Kelly, ANTIGO HIGH def. Maria Laura Garcia-Moya, Columbus Catholic, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;
No. 2 – Brechlyn Flannery, ANTIGO HIGH def. Declyn Tracy, Columbus Catholic, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
No. 3 – Akosua Yeboah, Columbus Catholic def. Sierra Oelke, ANTIGO HIGH, 4-6 , 7-5 , 6-0 ;
No. 4 – Makayla Roberts, ANTIGO HIGH def. Maggie Callaghan, Columbus Catholic, 6-0 , 6-4 , -;

Doubles:
No. 1 – Faith Bussiere, ANTIGO HIGH – Ellie Packard, ANTIGO HIGH def. Maya Kuhn, Columbus Catholic – Maria Elizabeth Garcia-Moya, Columbus Catholic, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2 – Molly Neufeld, ANTIGO HIGH – Bailee Vander Sanden, ANTIGO HIGH def. Denali Volkman, Columbus Catholic – Lizzy Gruenloh, Columbus Catholic, 6-2 , 4-6 , 6-2 ;
No. 3 – Claire Musolff, ANTIGO HIGH – Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH def. Eva Schiferl, Columbus Catholic – Alliah Immerfall, Columbus Catholic, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

Previous Article

Deer Season Is Almost Here: Help Slow ...

Next Article

Governor Evers Extends $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.