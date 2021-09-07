Antigo High School Tennis Results

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Columbus Catholic – 1, ANTIGO HIGH – 6, (9/3/21)

Singles:

No. 1 – Margo Kelly, ANTIGO HIGH def. Maria Laura Garcia-Moya, Columbus Catholic, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 – Brechlyn Flannery, ANTIGO HIGH def. Declyn Tracy, Columbus Catholic, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 – Akosua Yeboah, Columbus Catholic def. Sierra Oelke, ANTIGO HIGH, 4-6 , 7-5 , 6-0 ;

No. 4 – Makayla Roberts, ANTIGO HIGH def. Maggie Callaghan, Columbus Catholic, 6-0 , 6-4 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Faith Bussiere, ANTIGO HIGH – Ellie Packard, ANTIGO HIGH def. Maya Kuhn, Columbus Catholic – Maria Elizabeth Garcia-Moya, Columbus Catholic, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 – Molly Neufeld, ANTIGO HIGH – Bailee Vander Sanden, ANTIGO HIGH def. Denali Volkman, Columbus Catholic – Lizzy Gruenloh, Columbus Catholic, 6-2 , 4-6 , 6-2 ;

No. 3 – Claire Musolff, ANTIGO HIGH – Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH def. Eva Schiferl, Columbus Catholic – Alliah Immerfall, Columbus Catholic, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;