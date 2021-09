Antigo High School Tennis Results

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

LAKELAND HIGH – 3, ANTIGO HIGH – 4, (9/17/21)

Singles:

No. 1 – Margo Kelly, ANTIGO HIGH def. Maria Gironella, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0 , — ;

No. 2 – Brechlyn Flannery, ANTIGO HIGH def. Katie McMahon, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2 , — ;

No. 3 – Sarah Barton, LAKELAND HIGH def. Sierra Oelke, ANTIGO HIGH, 1-6 , 6-3 , 7-5 ;

No. 4 – Makayla Roberts, ANTIGO HIGH def. Sophia Myshchyshyn, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3 , — ;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Ellie Packard, ANTIGO HIGH – Faith Bussiere, ANTIGO HIGH def. Norah Strassburg, LAKELAND HIGH – Phoebe Wirtz, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-1 , 6-4 , — ;

No. 2 – Julianna Ouimette, LAKELAND HIGH – Kristina Ouimette, LAKELAND HIGH def. Molly Neufeld, ANTIGO HIGH – Bailee Vander Sanden, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-0 , 7-6 (3), — ;

No. 3 – Malina Reynolds, LAKELAND HIGH – Cassidy Cleveland, LAKELAND HIGH def. Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH – Claire Musolff, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-1 , 7-6 (5), — ;

Wausau EAST – 5, ANTIGO HIGH – 2, (9/21/21)

Singles:

No. 1 – Margo Kelly, ANTIGO HIGH def. Lola Berumen, Wausau EAST, 7-5 , 2-6 , 10-4 ;

No. 2 – Abbey Olson, Wausau EAST def. Brechlyn Flannery, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;

No. 3 – Lola Berumen, Wausau EAST def. Sierra Oelke, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 – Makayla Roberts, ANTIGO HIGH def. Kyra Bleese, Wausau EAST, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Juliet Carroll, Wausau EAST – Stella Glaser, Wausau EAST def. Faith Bussiere, ANTIGO HIGH – Elli Stank, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 – Isabella Knight, Wausau EAST – Alaina Berres, Wausau EAST def. Molly Neufeld, ANTIGO HIGH – Bailee Vander Sanden, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 – Maggie Winter, Wausau EAST – Elizabeth Young, Wausau EAST def. Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH – Claire Musolff, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;