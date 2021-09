Antigo High School Tennis Results

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

D C EVEREST HIGH – 0, ANTIGO HIGH – 7, (9/24/21)

Singles:

No. 1 – Margo Kelly, ANTIGO HIGH def. Nya Harrington, D C EVEREST HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Brechlyn Flannery, ANTIGO HIGH def. Kyra Loomans, D C EVEREST HIGH, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 – Sierra Oelke, ANTIGO HIGH def. Nina Allen , D C EVEREST HIGH, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;

No. 4 – Makayla Roberts, ANTIGO HIGH def. Ava Kumar, D C EVEREST HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Faith Bussiere, ANTIGO HIGH – Ellie Packard, ANTIGO HIGH def. Makenna Kampmann, D C EVEREST HIGH – Madison Sazama, D C EVEREST HIGH, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 – Molly Neufeld, ANTIGO HIGH – Bailee Vander Sanden, ANTIGO HIGH def. Madeline Bublik, D C EVEREST HIGH – Lola Harrington, D C EVEREST HIGH, 6-1 , 7-6 , -;

No. 3 – Claire Musolff, ANTIGO HIGH – Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH def. Kaitlyn Smith, D C EVEREST HIGH – julia Conway, D C EVEREST HIGH, 6-1 , 5-7 , 7-6 ;

NEWMAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL – 8, PACELLI HIGH SCHOOL – 8, COLUMBUS CATHOLIC – 3, RHINELANDER HIGH – 15, PHILLIPS HIGH – 0, LAKELAND HIGH – 8, MEDFORD HIGH – 5, ANTIGO HIGH – 7, (9/27/21)

Singles:

No. 4 – Reagan Herdrich, Newman Catholic High School def. Kylie Soberg, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 – Makayla Roberts, ANTIGO HIGH def. Christine Czeshinski, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

No. 4 – Kelsey Winter, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Maggie Callaghan, Columbus Catholic, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 – Sophia Myshchyshyn, LAKELAND HIGH def. Amanda Lansing, Pacelli High School, 6-4 , 3-6 , 10-6 ;

No. 3 – Taylor Riopel, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Makayla Motte, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Akosua Yeboah, Columbus Catholic def. Ella Teeters, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 – Natalie Townsend, Newman Catholic High School def. Allison Lange, Pacelli High School, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 – Sarah Barton, LAKELAND HIGH def. Sierra Oelke, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-2 , 0-6 , 10-7 ;

No. 2 – Lauren Loesl, Pacelli High School def. Katie McMahon, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Kaylee Pontell, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Declyn Tracy, Columbus Catholic, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Ava Sukanen, Newman Catholic High School def. Sophia DeByl, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 – Morgan Huegli, MEDFORD HIGH def. Brechlyn Flannery, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-3 , 2-6 , 10-6 ;

No. 1 – Annika Johnson, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Allison Kulwicki, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1 – Becky Larrain, Newman Catholic High School def. Autumn Higgins, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1 – Maria Laura Garcia-Moya, Columbus Catholic def. Natalie Cooper, Pacelli High School, 6-1 , 5-7 , 10-5 ;

No. 1 – Margo Kelly, ANTIGO HIGH def. Maria Gironella, LAKELAND HIGH, 7-5 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 – Reagan Herdrich, Newman Catholic High School def. Sophia Myshchyshyn, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 4 – Makayla Roberts, ANTIGO HIGH def. Kelsey Winter, RHINELANDER HIGH, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 – Akosua Yeboah, Columbus Catholic def. Sarah Barton, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Tori Riopel, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Natalie Townsend, Newman Catholic High School, 6-4 , 0-6 , 10-4 ;

No. 2 – Kaylee Pontell, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Morgan Huegli, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 1 – Annika Johnson, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Maria Laura Garcia-Moya, Columbus Catholic, 6-0 , 7-5 , -;

No. 1 – Becky Larrain, Newman Catholic High School def. Margo Kelly, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 – Lauren Loesl, Pacelli High School def. Ava Sukanen, Newman Catholic High School, 6-3 , 3-6 , 10-8 ;

No. 5 – Sophia Myshchyshyn, LAKELAND HIGH def. Kelsey Winter, RHINELANDER HIGH, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Natalie Townsend, Newman Catholic High School def. Sarah Barton, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 – Reagan Herdrich, Newman Catholic High School def. Makayla Roberts, ANTIGO HIGH, 5-7 , 6-1 , 10-1 ;

No. 1 – Margo Kelly, ANTIGO HIGH def. Maria Laura Garcia-Moya, Columbus Catholic, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 – Taylor Riopel, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Akosua Yeboah, Columbus Catholic, 5-7 , 6-2 , 10-6 ;

No. 2 – Kaylee Pontell, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Lauren Loesl, Pacelli High School, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1 – Annika Johnson, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Becky Larrain, Newman Catholic High School, 6-4 , 2-6 , 10-4 ;

Doubles:

No. 3 – Malina Reynolds, LAKELAND HIGH – Cassidy Cleveland, LAKELAND HIGH def. Alliah Immerfall, Columbus Catholic – Eva Schiferl, Columbus Catholic, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Shayla Coppenger, RHINELANDER HIGH – Olivia Jones, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Jayden Hytry, Pacelli High School – Anabelle Arnold, Pacelli High School, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 – Myah Smith, MEDFORD HIGH – Eryka Seidl, MEDFORD HIGH def. Arianna Riley, PHILLIPS HIGH – Ariel Henney, PHILLIPS HIGH, 7-6 (2), 6-2 , -;

No. 3 – Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH – Claire Musolff, ANTIGO HIGH def. Ada Stenstrom, Newman Catholic High School – Grace Martin, Newman Catholic High School, 4-6 , 6-2 , 6-3 ;

No. 2 – Julianna Ouimette, LAKELAND HIGH – Kristina Ouimette, LAKELAND HIGH def. Lizzy Gruenloh, Columbus Catholic – Denali Volkman, Columbus Catholic, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 – Julia Storch, Pacelli High School – Amelia Jacoby, Pacelli High School def. Bailee Vander Sanden, ANTIGO HIGH – Molly Neufeld, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Kylee Younker, RHINELANDER HIGH – Helena Wisner, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Ella Teeters, PHILLIPS HIGH – Amy Kerner, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 – Kelsey Jascor, MEDFORD HIGH – Masaeda Krug, MEDFORD HIGH def. Elizabeth Clancy, Newman Catholic High School – Calli Groth, Newman Catholic High School, 6-0 , 6-6 , 7-2 ;

No. 1 – Ella Schroeder, Pacelli High School – Marissa Stolt, Pacelli High School def. Rachel Fusak, PHILLIPS HIGH – Brooke Stein, PHILLIPS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1 – Lindsey Wildberg, MEDFORD HIGH – Sophie Brost, MEDFORD HIGH def. Hailey Curtis, LAKELAND HIGH – Phoebe Wirtz, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 1 – Paige Oleinik, RHINELANDER HIGH – Taylor Riopel, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Destiny Lo, Newman Catholic High School – Gabby Hackett, Newman Catholic High School, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1 – Ellie Packard, ANTIGO HIGH – Faith Bussiere, ANTIGO HIGH def. Maya Kuhn, Columbus Catholic – Maria Elizabeth Garcia-Moya, Columbus Catholic, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 – Myah Smith, MEDFORD HIGH – Eryka Seidl, MEDFORD HIGH def. Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH – Claire Musolff, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 – Malina Reynolds, LAKELAND HIGH – Cassidy Cleveland, LAKELAND HIGH def. Shayla Coppenger, RHINELANDER HIGH – Olivia Jones, RHINELANDER HIGH, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 – Kylee Younker, RHINELANDER HIGH – Helena Wisner, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Kelsey Jascor, MEDFORD HIGH – Masaeda Krug, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-4 , 3-6 , 6-2 ;

No. 1 – Marissa Stolt, Pacelli High School – Ella Schroeder, Pacelli High School def. Lindsey Wildberg, MEDFORD HIGH – Sophie Brost, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 – Julia Storch, Pacelli High School – Amelia Jacoby, Pacelli High School def. Julianna Ouimette, LAKELAND HIGH – Kristina Ouimette, LAKELAND HIGH, 6-2 , 4-6 , 7-6 (5);

No. 3 – Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH – Claire Musolff, ANTIGO HIGH def. Shayla Coppenger, RHINELANDER HIGH – Olivia Jones, RHINELANDER HIGH, 3-6 , 6-4 , 6-1 ;

No. 2 – Julianna Ouimette, LAKELAND HIGH – Kristina Ouimette, LAKELAND HIGH def. Kelsey Jascor, MEDFORD HIGH – Masaeda Krug, MEDFORD HIGH, 6-4 , 7-3 , -;

No. 1 – Paige Oleinik, RHINELANDER HIGH – Taylor Riopel, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Faith Bussiere, ANTIGO HIGH – Anna Evans, ANTIGO HIGH, 7-6 (6), 1-6 , 7-6 (4);

No. 3 – Malina Reynolds, LAKELAND HIGH – Cassidy Cleveland, LAKELAND HIGH def. Myah Smith, MEDFORD HIGH – Eryka Seidl, MEDFORD HIGH, 4-6 , 7-5 , 6-0 ;

No. 2 – Amelia Jacoby, Pacelli High School – Julia Storch, Pacelli High School def. Kylee Younker, RHINELANDER HIGH – Helena Wisner, RHINELANDER HIGH, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1 – Ella Schroeder, Pacelli High School – Marissa Stolt, Pacelli High School def. Paige Oleinik, RHINELANDER HIGH – Tori Riopel, RHINELANDER HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;