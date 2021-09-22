Antigo Library Holding Consumer Protection Programs

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

“Antigo and Langlade law enforcement as well as area financial institutions have been seeing more frequent scams targeting the unsuspecting and vulnerable so we are excited to be able to offer these programs to help our community members,” said library director Dominic Frandrup.

Both of the programs will be in-person and held in the McGinley room.

On Tuesday, October 5th at 2pm will be Identity Theft. At this program, you will learn how to identify and prevent identity theft. This includes information about credit reports, fraud alerts, and security freezes. There are practical tips for safeguarding personal and financial information, and attendees will learn how to spot red flags before falling for a scam.

On Wednesday, October 20th at 10am is Senior Scams. Learn about the latest scams and frauds targeting seniors and how to spot these scams to keep you from becoming a victim. Resource materials will be provided to attendees.

Presentations will be presented by Jeff Kerstenthe Agency Liaison for the Bureau of Consumer Protection within the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Jeff travels around the state to educate the public, businesses and law enforcement on privacy protection, data security, identity theft, and other areas of consumer protection. He has over 12 years of experience as a police officer and is a prior Consumer Protection Investigator for the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

For more information, stop by the library or call at 715-623-3724.