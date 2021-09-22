Antigo Police and Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/27/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, September 15th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Neva Road. There were no injuries.

A female came to the Safety Building to report the theft of some money from her purse the night before. She gave officers the name of a possible suspect.

Thursday, September 16th

Officers stopped a vehicle on Virginia Street. The male driver was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant and operating without a license. He was also cited for speed and obstructing. The subject was turned over to the Oconto County Sherriff’s office.

Officers responded to a report of assault and battery at an area business on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that a male subject came into the store and punched another male subject. The striking male then left. Officers found out the identity of the striking male from the victim. The male subject was cited for disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Friday, September 17th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Neva Road and Ackley Street.

Saturday, September 18th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting a shoplifter. The male subject could be heard arguing and swearing. Officers discovered that the male had 6 open court cases. Two were misdemeanors. One was a retail theft in Marathon County in June of 2019 and another in Wood County in August of 2019 for theft of moveable property.

Sunday, September 19th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Morse Street. The female subject had a warrant out of Marathon County for a misdemeanor retail theft, failure to appear and a Department of Corrections warrant. The female was taken into custody and turned over to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Clermont Street and 10th Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense and they were also cited for failure to obey a traffic sign.

Officers responded to a call from a female at an address on 1st Avenue reporting a burglary. She told officers that someone broke in the house and she thought she knew who did it. Items that were stolen included a television, a razor scooter, a hover board and some knives.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an address on Hwy. 64. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a call from a female at an address on Ackley Street. The caller told officers that multiple items had been stolen while she was sleeping. She said that she made contact with the subjects in the driveway. There were four subjects in the vehicle. She told officers that they left 5 minutes earlier. She also said that the subject that was driving the vehicle was from Rhinelander or Eagle River. Items that were stolen included a violin, money, cards, collector coins and other items. Officers were going to follow up with the suspects.

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an address on Deleglise Street reporting that they were there cleaning the house and found a lot of needles, pipes, a bong and substances. Officers gathered up three boxes of drug paraphernalia and drugs.

Monday, September 20th

Officers received a call from an area business on 5th Avenue reporting the theft of some alcohol on Friday, September 17th. The caller told officers that they had video footage of two juveniles stealing it.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, September 15th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the school in White Lake. A student had taken a swing at a teacher and the principal. The subject left before officers arrived. Officers were with the subject between Buettner and White Lake Drive. The juvenile then threatened to grab a gun from the squad car. Officers took the subject into custody. They then spit all over the back of the squad car.

Thursday, September 16th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Birch Road between a semi and a car. EMS was on the scene. Both vehicles were towed.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that someone broke into her storage unit on Industrial Park Road, sometime after 3:00 AM. Officers checked other units, but no others appeared to have been broken into.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 55 and N. Rolling Stone Lake Road. The caller told officers that a white SUV was in the west ditch. Airbags were deployed. The subjects denied EMS. Officers got into a small foot pursuit with a female subject. The female was taken into custody.

Friday, September 17th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 45.

Saturday, September 18th

Officers assisted with a rescue call near Otto Maul Road. The call came from a deactivated number. When officers picked up they could hear men speaking Spanish. Then they hung up. Officers then received a second call from that number. The male caller told officers that his vehicle had been stuck there for a day. He still had water but no food.

Sunday, September 19th

Officers responded to a report of an ATV accident with injuries at Cty. Rd. K and Pratt Road. One male subject was unresponsive. He had a pulse and was breathing, but was bleeding from the nose, ears and forehead. Another male subject arrived. Both parties seemed to be very intoxicated. Elcho EMS arrived. A helicopter was paged.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Forrest Road and Stoney Road for a truck upside down in the ditch. The driver was cited for having no proof of insurance.

Officers assisted with an accident with multiple injuries at Hwy. 47 and Sugarbush Road for a vehicle versus a horse. There were three subjects with injuries. The horse was deceased in the road. Multiple Fire Departments were on the scene. A paramedic on the scene assisted a female subject who had glass in her eye. A helicopter was paged. One subject was taken by helicopter to Langlade Hospital.

Monday, September 20th

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident at Hwy. 45 and Now Road. A red pickup truck had sideswiped a vehicle. Langlade County officers were unable to locate any vehicle in Langlade County. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office then advised that they had the vehicle. The female driver of the striking vehicle had dropped her cigarette and then realized that she was in the wrong lane of traffic. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Officers received a call from an area business on Hwy. 55 reporting that two female subjects had shoplifted some items at about 2:30pm. They left in a van. The business told officers that they had the whole incident on tape.

Tuesday, September 21st

Officers received a call from a female reporting a theft from outside her storage unit on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that she had placed her saddle on the ground outside of her truck at the storage unit. She then got side-tracked and left without the saddle. When she later returned, the saddle was gone. The saddle was valued at $1,800.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. AA and Trout Road. A vehicle was tipped on its side. Subjects on the scene were attempting to tip the vehicle back up. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.