Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/13/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, August 31st

Officers received a call from a female on Virginia Street reporting identity theft or fraud. She told officers that the week before her online bank account had been hacked and two withdrawals were attempted. Neither was accepted by the bank. Now that day, she received a text from an unknown person saying that they were from the FBI and if she did not cooperate and give them the information that they wanted, they were going to come to her house and arrest her. At the end of the conversation they tried to say that she had committed fraud and it could be paid off by giving them her credit card information.

Wednesday, September 1st

Officers stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 64. The K9 officer was deployed. A field sobriety test was conducted. The female driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense. She was also cited for inattentive driving.

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report that his vehicle on Nantasket Street has been egged by his neighbors multiple times and that they yell and have been threatening him. Officers advised both parties to avoid each other.

A female subject came to the Safety Building to report that some time during the night before, her truck, which was parked at her residence on Clermont Street, had been vandalized with salad dressing and pizza. She gave officers the name of a possible suspect.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 5th Avenue and Superior Street. Two lanes of 5th Avenue were temporarily blocked. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a call from a female on Nantasket Street reporting that she found out that she currently has 8 different bank accounts with an area bank, but she did not open them. She told officers that she does her banking with a different bank. The 8 accounts were being reviewed and a police report was needed to get the accounts closed.

Officers responded to a call from a female on Arctic Street reporting that someone had been in her vehicle the night before, rifled through her glove box, and took a set of spare keys.

Thursday, September 2nd

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident at an address on Hogan Street. The female caller told officers that a silver car struck her son’s car and then headed northbound on Hogan Street and then westbound on 5th Avenue. The female driver of the striking vehicle later came to the Safety Building to report that she had been in an accident. She told officers that she was returning to her residence when she turned northbound on Hogan Street from 7th Avenue and her dog threw up in her lap. She stated to officers that when this happened she did not know if she had struck the curb or a vehicle. She was so upset that she went home. The female told officers that she later returned to the location and saw a darker color sedan with damage to the driver’s side. She was still unsure if she had struck that vehicle.

Officers arrested a subject at an address on Neva Road on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Neva Road. The caller told officers that a semi truck cut the corner, hit a pole, and the pole & wires were now on the truck. It was determined that they were phone lines.

Friday, September 3rd

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on 7th Avenue. One vehicle had backed into another vehicle. There were no injuries.

Saturday, September 4th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an address on Century Avenue. There were no injuries. One driver was cited for having no insurance.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an address on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on 5th Avenue reporting retail theft. The female caller told officers that a male subject had been in the store trying to steal items. Her husband had gotten the male subject to put down all of the items.

Sunday, September 5th

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Clermont Street reporting criminal damage. The caller told officers that someone had poured something over her truck at approximately 1:10AM. The female gave officers the location of a possible suspect.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an address on 7th Avenue. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to report of criminal damage at an address on Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that the rear window of a vehicle parked in the driveway had been smashed when a jar of salsa had been thrown through it.

Officers were out with a suspicious male subject on a bicycle at 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street. The male subject was taken into custody on a Shawano County Sheriff’s office warrant. He was also referred for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Officers received a report of criminal damage at an address on 5th Avenue. A door had been smashed.

Monday, September 6th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Elm Street and 1st Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. A subject was taken into custody.

Tuesday, September 7th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she was in an accident at Clermont Street and Century Avenue. She told officers that she rear-ended another vehicle at the stop sign.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, September 1st

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. Y and S. Western Avenue involving a bus and another vehicle. There were 20 children on the bus. There were no injuries. One driver was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Thursday, September 2nd

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Cty. Rd. I.

Sunday, September 5th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Hwy. 55. The caller told officers that two subjects were trying to climb a sign. They appeared to be intoxicated and had not been wearing shoes in the business. By the time officers arrived, the subjects had left.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver on Hwy. 55. The caller told officers that the vehicle was swerving, had crossed the center line and they had seen the driver drinking in the vehicle. The caller said that the vehicle then pulled into an area business. The reporting caller then called officers back to report that a bartender had been hiding the intoxicated male and he was currently puking on a table outside. Officers detained the male subject. He was turned over to a sober individual. He had a PBT of 0.24. He was cited for underage drinking. The bartender was also advised about hiding underage individuals.

Tuesday, September 7th

Officers responded to a call from a male at an address on Cty. Rd. S reporting a theft. He told officers that within the last couple of days, some tools and couple of quarts of oil had been stolen. Officers advised the male to lock the doors, look into getting some surveillance cameras and not to shoot at someone breaking into any of his outbuildings.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle accident at Hwy. 64 and Cty. Rd. M. A vehicle went into the ditch, hit a construction sign and had a flat tire. They did not want an ambulance.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that a red Chevy was in the ditch and a female subject in the vehicle was acting strangely. They believed that she was under the influence. There was also an older passenger. When officers arrived, a field sobriety test was conducted and the female was taken into custody. The vehicle was towed.