Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/6/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, August 26th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on 2nd Avenue. A hand size piece of cement foundation had been thrown through the bottom of a bedroom window. The incident occurred around 10:30 PM. The caller did not see anyone suspicious in the area.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Nantasket Street. The caller told officers that sometime the night before, two solar lights and a feeder were damaged and thrown in to the neighbor’s yard. They told officers that a garden shed had also been entered, but nothing was disturbed. There were no suspects.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 6th Avenue.

Officers received a report of criminal damage at an address on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a 3rd floor exit sign had been damaged within the last 20 minutes. The sign was now hanging halfway down by the elevator like someone had tried to rip it down.

Friday, August 27th

Officers responded to a call from Probation and Parole asking for an officer to stand by while they did a search on a subject. The subject was referred for possession of methamphetamine.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 8th Avenue and Superior Street. Officers received consent to search. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was cited for possession of marijuana and operating while suspended.

Officers responded to a report of trespassing at an address on Barnard Street. The caller told officers that a subject had tried to break in and then took off in a mini-van going south on Dorr Street.

Saturday, August 28th

Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 45. A White Volvo sedan with Minnesota plates had just left without paying for $33 worth of gas. The vehicle left going westbound on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Dorr Street.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Aurora Street and 8th Avenue.

Sunday, August 29th

Officers received a call from a female at an address on 6th Avenue reporting that some time the night before or early that morning, her son’s white and blue Ambush BMX bike had been stolen from their fenced in yard. She gave officers a description of the bike. It was worth $100.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that they had a shop lifter in custody. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Monday, August 30th

Officers responded to a report of an accident between a school bus and a vehicle at 8th Avenue and Dorr Street.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, August 25th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Cty. Rd. V. The caller told officers that one roll of chain link fence was missing. Two other rolls had not been taken. They did not know when the fencing had been taken.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at an address on Henderson Road. The caller told officers that a bag of drugs had fallen off of a vehicle that drove by. The bag had been picked up by a child at the residence and turned over to her parents. The vehicle was now driving back and forth past the residence. The vehicle was described as a silver Buick that has two spare tires on and no hubcaps on the driver’s side. The male driver was described as tall and wearing a baseball cap. There was a dog in the back seat. The bag contained a glass marijuana pipe, pipe cleaning tools, pipe filters and a sandwich bag containing suspected marijuana shake. When officers made initial contact with the male subject, he repeatedly lied about what he was doing and what happened prior to the officer’s arrival. The male subject was referred for obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Badger Road and Range Line Road. The male caller told officers that it appeared that someone slid through the intersection and into someone’s gate/fence. He told officers that he did not witness the accident but it appeared recent. A teletype was sent to the Portage County Sheriff’s office to get contact information on the property owners.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 54 and N. Langlade Road. There were no injuries and no road blockage. Both drivers were given written warnings for having no proof of insurance.

Friday, August 27th

Officers responded to a report of a Chevy truck in the bushes on the side of the road on E. 10th Avenue Road. The vehicle had possibly hit a tree. There was no one at the scene, but the dash lights were still on in the vehicle. When officer arrived they found the male driver. They determined that he had a suspended driver’s license, 3 prior OWIs and a .02 restriction. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was not intoxicated. He was cited for operating after suspension and failure to keep the vehicle under control.

Officers received a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting a gas drive off in the amount of $66.25 about 5 minutes prior to the call. The vehicle was described as a newer, black Silverado with no topper that left going northbound on Hwy. 45. The male driver was described as being in his 40s or 50s. The business said that they did have the incident on video footage.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Range Line Road.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle accident at Hwy. 55 and Cty. Rd. K. Both lanes of traffic were shut down for a short time. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Hwy. 45.

Saturday, August 28th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Porky Lane.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Hwy. 55.

Sunday, August 29th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cherry Road and Pioneer Road. A male caller told officers that he had crashed his motorcycle on the south side of the road. He believed that he had a broken leg.

Officers received a call from the chairman for the town of Upham reporting the theft of several road signs in the township.

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an area business on Hwy. 47. A 16 year old female employee had fallen through the trap door behind the bar and fallen down the basement stairs. She was complaining of pain in her right leg.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle accident at Hwy. 55 and Kane Lane. The caller told officers that the male driver was out of the vehicle and walking. He denied EMS several times. The male told officers that he had fallen asleep. He and his dog were ok. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, August 31st

Officers responded to a call from a female at an address on Polar Road reporting a prowler. She told officers that a male subject in dark clothes was in her yard and they then fled north on Polar Road. Officers checked the area extensively, but found no evidence of anyone in the yard. The female was advised to call if they observed any suspicious activity.