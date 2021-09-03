City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 9/8/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, September 08, 2021

6:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on the Following Agenda Items:

1. 2022 Funding Request Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin (Family Resource Center) – Sandy Stetzer

2. 2022 Funding Request for Langlade County Humane Society – Robert Zoretich

3. 2022 Funding Request for Boys & Girls Club of the Northwoods – Corie Zelazoski

4. 2022 Funding Request for AVAIL – Melissa Cornelius

5. 2022 Antigo Public Library Funding Presentation – Dominic Frandrup

6. Presentation by Angie Close of the Langlade County Economic Development Corporation

7. Presentation and Review of Preliminary 2022 Budget

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.