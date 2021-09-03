Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

GovernmentLocalLocal Interest
City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 9/8/21

City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 9/8/21

By Antigo Times
September 3, 2021
133
0

COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
6:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on the Following Agenda Items:
1. 2022 Funding Request Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin (Family Resource Center) – Sandy Stetzer
2. 2022 Funding Request for Langlade County Humane Society – Robert Zoretich
3. 2022 Funding Request for Boys & Girls Club of the Northwoods – Corie Zelazoski
4. 2022 Funding Request for AVAIL – Melissa Cornelius
5. 2022 Antigo Public Library Funding Presentation – Dominic Frandrup
6. Presentation by Angie Close of the Langlade County Economic Development Corporation
7. Presentation and Review of Preliminary 2022 Budget

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

Previous Article

City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda ...

Next Article

New DNR Waste Characterization Study Reveals Increase ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.