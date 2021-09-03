City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for 9/8/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, September 08, 2021

6:00 PM

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the August 11, 2021 Meeting

PUBLIC HEARING

1. Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment Applications for 1310 Hogan Street and 1322 Hogan Street to Classify Properties as R-4, General Residence District instead of R-3, Two-Family Residence District to Allow for Construction of Committee and Council Approved Multi-Family Housing Development (Approved by City Plan Commission on 8/3/2021)

2. Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment Application for 1505 N Hogan Street to Classify Property as I-2, General Industrial District instead of I-1, Limited Industrial District to Allow for Construction of Committee and Council Approved Solar Farm (Approved by City Plan Commission on 8/3/2021)

3. Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment Application for 1410 Hogan Street to Classify Property as I-2, General Industrial District instead of R-4, General Residence District to Allow for Construction of Committee and Council Approved Solar Farm (Approved by City Plan Commission on 8/3/2021)

4. Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment Application for 428 Edison Street to Correct Zoning of Parcel from B-4, Central Business District to R-4, General Residence District as Current Structure on Property is a Single Family Dwelling and All Other Parcels in the Area and Adjacent Property to the South are Zoned as R-4 (Approved by City Plan Commission on 8/3/2021)

5. Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment Application for 122 Berner Street, 128 Berner Street, and 130 Berner Street to Classify Properties as R-3, Two-Family Residence District instead of R-2, Single-Family Residence District to Allow for Construction of Two 55 and Older Senior Living Rental Duplexes (Four Units Total) (NOTE: the three parcels have been combined and split into two parcels but due to Langlade County’s parcel ID numbering system, they will not be issued new parcel ID numbers for the two parcels until sometime next year. (Approved by City Plan Commission on 8/3/2021)

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

77-21 Correct 2020 Carry Forward for Parking Lots from $69,980 to $110,919

78-21 Three-Year Pricing Renewal for Audit Services for Years Ending December 31, 2021, 2022, and 2023

79-21 Increase Crossing Guard Pay from $12.77 to $15.00 Per Hour Effective at the Start of the 2021-2022 School Year

80-21 Approving New Hearing Conservation Program

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Department Manager Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

81-21 Option to Lease Agreement with EDF Renewables for a 54-Acre Solar Power Development Project

Located North of The Remington Detention Pond (Along both sides of Hogan Street) on City-owned Vacant Industrially Zoned Parcels

ORDINANCES

1324B Ordinance Amending Section No. 1095B of the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo so as to Classify 1310 Hogan Street and 1322 Hogan Street as R-4, General Residence District

1325B Ordinance Amending Section No. 1095B of the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo so as to Classify 1505 N Hogan Street as I-2, General Industrial District

1326B Ordinance Amending Section No. 1095B of the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo so as to Classify 1410 Hogan Street as I-2, General Industrial District

1327B Ordinance Amending Section No. 1095B of the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo so as to Classify 428 Edison Street as R-4, General Residence District

1328B Ordinance Amending Section No. 1095B of the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo so as to Classify 122 Berner Street, 128 Berner Street and 130 Berner Street as R-3, Two-Family Residence District

1329B Ordinance Establishing a Permitting Process to Allow for and Encourage the Installation of Public Art Throughout the Community

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for August 6 and 20, 2021 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Accounts Payable Check Nos. 75546-75811

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2066-2067

4. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check Nos. 3687-3689

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.