Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Government
City of Antigo Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting Agenda for 9/13/21

City of Antigo Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting Agenda for 9/13/21

By Antigo Times
September 10, 2021
191
0

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Monday, September 13, 2021
5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the April 12, 2021 Meeting
2. Fireworks 2022
3. Playground Donation Approval and Naming Rights

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

Previous Article

SHAWANO COUNTY HORSE TESTS POSITIVE FOR EASTERN ...

Next Article

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.