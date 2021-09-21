Client Assistance Program Moves from DATCP to Disability Rights of Wisconsin

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE AND CONSUMER PROTECTION

Gov. Tony Evers has elected to redesignate the Client Assistance Program (CAP) from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to Disability Rights Wisconsin (DRW.) Based on public feedback, the redesignation was supported by individuals with disabilities, their representatives, and the general public.

“Disability Rights of Wisconsin will administer the program consistent with the goals and functions of the program as established by the Rehabilitation Act and the applicable regulations,” said Gov. Evers. “I want to thank the folks at DATCP for serving Wisconsinites and our state as the designated agency for Wisconsin’s Client Assistance Program since 1999.”

Wisconsin’s Client Assistance Program (CAP) assists clients to work or live independently through information about employment, vocational rehabilitation, independent living services, and complaint mediation.

“We would like to recognize the service and excellence of CAP program staff for their work on behalf of clients for more than two decades,” said Randy Romanski, DATCP Secretary-designee. “We are honored to have served the clients of CAP and will work with Disability Rights of Wisconsin to ensure a seamless transition for the CAP program and clients.”

The designation will allow CAP to utilize DRW’s current resources, expertise, and infrastructure for advocating for people with disabilities. DRW is the designated protection and advocacy agency for Wisconsin, is part of a nationwide network of agencies, and already has several federally funded programs that advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities. The redesignation to DRW aligns CAP with the majority of states in the country that have CAP placed within a state’s designated protection and advocacy system.

The designation of the Wisconsin Client Assistance Program to DRW is effective starting September 30, 2021. For more information about DRW, visit https://disabilityrightswi. org/.