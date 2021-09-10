Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 9/14/21
Unified School District of Antigo
Antigo High School Volm Theater, 6:00 p.m.
1900 Tenth Ave, Antigo, WI
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/_m0hVBbZOlg
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
D. Public Comment
2. BOARD VACANCY INTERVIEWS AND APPOINTMENT
3. COVID-19 Update and Possible Action
4. New Business
A. Vaping Litigation Presentation
B. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report
C. Revised Food Service Wage Schedule Discussion
D. NTC Dual Credit Agreement Presentation
E. Seclusion and Restraint Report
F. German and Spanish Club Trips Presentation
G. First Reading of NEOLA Policy Revision – po7250 Commemoration of School Facilities
5. Possible Action Items
A. Consideration to Approve Participation in JUUL and Electronic Cigarette Litigation
B. Consideraton to Approve FFA National Convention Overnight Trip
C. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements
D. Report of District New Hires
6. Confirm Next Committee of the Whole Meeting
A. October 12, 2021
7. Adjourn