Community Calendar for 9/13/21 to 9/20/21

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry September 15th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & September 17th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus September will be canned protein: chicken, tuna, turkey, ham. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry September 13th & 20th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), September 15th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive pre-packed bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County September 13th-September 17th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center September 13th & September 20th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Elder Law Speaker Janet Lattyak September 14th 1:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Speaker Janet Lattyak will be at the Senior Center of Langlade County to speak on Elder Law. For more information, please call 715-350-4388.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center September 15th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center September 15th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Car Seat Fitting Station September 15th 4-6pm Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. The third Wednesday of every month come for a FREE car seat safety inspection by certified child passenger safety technicians and get hands-on training to keep your child passengers safe! Car seats are also available for purchase at cost. Brief medical screening of parents/grandparents will be performed before car seat checks are done. For more information call (715) 627-6251.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes September 16th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Healthy Ways Fall Walk September 16th 4-6pm Ballpark, 2nd Ave., Antigo. The walk starts at the 2nd Avenue ball park. Answer trivia on the way to Peaceful Valley Park and back. This walk offers a way for participants to exercise, enjoy a healthy snack, spend family time together and play trivia along the way. The event is free and open to all ages. For more information, call Jean at 715-627-6250.

Gresham Lions Fall Horse Ride September 16th-19th 5pm Upper Red Lake Rd., Gresham. Wristbands can be bought when registering horses and at camping entrance. $12 wristband for 4 nights of entertainment. Thursday – campers welcomed after 5pm and field is open to ride only. Friday: 3-mile trail opens @10am-12pm Saturday: 15-mile trail opens @10am-12pm. Halfway point will be open serving food and refreshments. Sunday- 7mile trail opens @10am-12pm. There will be no half way point.

Sips & Succulents September 16th 6-9:30pm Schairer’s Autumn Acres, 194 Western Ave., Birnamwood. Pumpkin succulent making and wine tasting, sample six different wines from Munson Bridge Winery. $40 includes supplies and wine. Full appetizer menu offered. RSVP to Karen 715-573-8397 (text or call) For more information, go to schairersautumnacres.com.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center September 17th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Antigo Farmer’s Market September 18th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 603 6th Avenue, Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food, and make connections with the people that grew it.

22nd Annual Lakes and Leaves Bike Ride September 18th Summit Lake Park, US Highway 45, Summit Lake. This annual ride offers some of the most beautiful road riding in Langlade County. Helmets are required. There will be rest areas, food & refreshments. With 4 different route lengths (6, 18, 38, & 62 mile) we have something for everyone. For more information, go to antigochamber.com or call 715-623-4134.

Eli’s Unite & Fight Run/Walk September 18th 8-11am Breakfast, 9am Run/Walk. Peaceful Valley Park, 420 Field St., Antigo. Eli’s is sponsoring a walk/run to raise awareness and support for childhood cancer. There will also be a community breakfast. For more information, or to register, go to www.believe15.com.

Eli’s Warriors Community Blood Bank Drive September 18th 8am-2pm St. John’s Catholic Church, 415 6th Ave., Antigo. To schedule your appointment, please call or text Julie at 715-216-2812. You may also visit communityblood.org/donor. Log in, click “Donate Now” and search for sponsor code OT39. We kindly ask that you register in advance.

Noboken School Forest Grand Opening/Open House September 18th 9am-noon Noboken School Forest, W9869 Cty. Rd. J, Deerbrook. The Unified School District of Antigo will be holding a Grand Opening/Open House at the Noboken School Forest. The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting at 9:30am and open house of the new environmental center at the Noboken School Forest. From 10am to noon you can take a tour of the building, hike the trails, network with other guests and enjoy some snacks. Open to the public! For more information, go to https://www.antigo.k12.wi.us/district/school-forest.cfm

Team Stash Annual Co-Ed Softball Tournament September 18th & 19th Antigo Lake Park, 301 3rd Ave., Antigo. This is a double elimination tournament. $150 entry fee. Cash payouts for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place teams. All proceeds go to the Antigo Community Food Pantry. There will also be a raffle, 50/50 and concessions.

Langlade County 4-H Horse & Pony Project Open Fun Speed Show September 18th 9am open arena, 10am show. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. Age groups for event: Tiny Tot (10 & under), 11-14, 15-18, 19-54, 54+. *Negative Coggins Required *Helmets Required while mounted (4-H rule) *Boots must be worn in all classes. *Running the gate is NOT allowed *Must be signed up for the class before the start of the class * Please clean up around your trailer before leaving. Classes: $3.00 entry fee per class for Tiny Tot & Children’s Divisions. Classes: $5.00 entry fee per class for Intermediate, Senior & Senior/Senior Divisions. Jackpot Classes $10.00 entry fee per class. 80% payback down to 3rd Place. Office Fee: $5.00 per horse / rider. Current Coggins Test & Release Form must be signed. Food available on the grounds. Spectators enter for free. Please call 715-216-3077 or 715-627-4123 with any questions.

Horse Drawn Wagon Rides September 18th & 19th Schairer’s Autumn Acres, 194 Western Ave., Birnamwood. Join us for opening day. There will be 20+tractors and vendors, cheese curd stand, corn maze, wagon rides, kid’s play area and much more. On Saturday there will be live music by Quarry Road from noon to 3pm and on Sunday there will be music by Resch Family Gospel. For more information, go to schairersautumnacres.com.

“Artfully Autumn” Fall Art Show September 18th – October 3rd (Sat. & Sun.) 11am-3pm WOWSPACE 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. The amazing fall show will be featuring 5 artists, exhibiting their artistic talents in a variety of mediums, including paintings by Carmen Duran, textile art by Jean Sredl, wood puzzles by Blaine Koch, chain saw art by Michael Koeppel, and paintings by Alan Clough. Each brings his/her own uniqueness, eye catching beauty and charm to their art, just waiting to be enjoyed and maybe purchased. For more information, go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Cornhole Tournament – Fundraiser for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention September 19th 12:15pm Heartbreaker’s, 950 Forrest Ave., Antigo. We are having our annual cornhole tournament to help raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The entry fee is $25 per team (2 people) with a 30 team maximum. Payback will be 3/4 of the entry fee raised with 1/4 of it going to AFSP. Registration begins at 12:15pm with the tournament starting around 1pm. You can register ahead of the day if you want with your team name & partner. There will also be a grid raffle for a cornhole board set and a 50/50 raffle and other raffle items with the proceeds going to AFSP. Contact Tammy Wilhelm at 715-216-1548 with any questions or if you have raffle items you’d like to donate. Kids can play, too!

City of Antigo Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting September 13th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Building & Grounds Meeting September 14th 3:30pm Antigo Public Library, 167 Clermont St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting September 15th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Personnel & Finance Meeting September 20th 10am Antigo Public Library, 167 Clermont St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) September 15th, September 19th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous September 13th, September 14th, September 17th & September 18th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous September 13th & September 20th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group September 14th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House September 15th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church September 15th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry September 15th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

