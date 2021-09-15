Community Calendar for 9/20/21 to 9/27/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry September 22nd 11am-1pm (Wed.) & September 24th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus September will be canned protein: chicken, tuna, turkey, ham. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry September 20th & 27th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), September 22nd 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive pre-packed bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

“Artfully Autumn” Fall Art Show September 18th – October 3rd (Sat. & Sun.) 11am-3pm WOWSPACE 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. The amazing fall show will be featuring 5 artists, exhibiting their artistic talents in a variety of mediums, including paintings by Carmen Duran, textile art by Jean Sredl, wood puzzles by Blaine Koch, chain saw art by Michael Koeppel, and paintings by Alan Clough. Each brings his/her own uniqueness, eye catching beauty and charm to their art, just waiting to be enjoyed and maybe purchased! For more information, go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County September 20th-September 24th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center September 20th & September 27th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stepping On-Better Your Balance Tuesdays, September 21st – November 2nd 9:30-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Take a Stepping On workshop! Stepping On can help you avoid dangerous & costly falls so you can keep doing the things that you love to do. Hear from the experts: a physical therapist on strength and balance; a vision specialist & a pharmacist on how vision, hearing & medication can affect your risk of falling; learn how to avoid hazards in your home & outside. Cost: free, suggested contribution of $10 for entire 7 week program. Call 888-486-9545 to register. Space is limited. Masks are required.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center September 22nd 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show September 22nd-November 18th 10am-4pm Langlade County Historical Society Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show will be held in the AVA Gallery located in the Antigo/Langlade County Historical Society Museum. The art gallery is open when the museum is open. September Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Winter hours start in October. Winter hours are Thursday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Stop by and browse the gallery. For more information, go to https://www.antigovisualarts.org/

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center September 22nd 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Elcho Community Pavilion Beef Tenderloin Steak Dinner September 22nd 5pm The Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. Beef tenderloin steak, potatoes au gratin, green beans, dessert and coffee. Menu items are subject to change or substitutions. Bar opens at 4pm. Serving food at 5pm. Cost is $17. Open to the public, everyone is welcome. For more information, call 715-610-1888.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes September 23rd 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sips & Succulents September 23rd 6-9:30pm Schairer’s Autumn Acres, 194 Western Ave., Birnamwood. Pumpkin succulent making and wine tasting, sample six different wines from Munson Bridge Winery. $40 includes supplies and wine. Full appetizer menu offered. RSVP to Karen 715-573-8397 (text or call) For more information, go to schairersautumnacres.com.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center September 24th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show Public Reception September 24th 5-7pm Langlade County Historical Society Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show will be held at the AVA Gallery. This is a free public reception. Stop by and browse the gallery. Visit with the artists. Cast your ballot for the People’s Choice Award. Sample finger foods prepared by our artists. Enjoy complimentary wine courtesy of BBJacks and savor Antigo’s own award-winning Sartori cheeses. For more information, go to https://www.antigovisualarts.org/

Go For It Quad & Bike Races – Round 5 September 25th 7am-7pm Go For It Raceway, N1696 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Go For It Raceway will also be holding Quad & Bike Racing on October 9 as part of their 2021 Dirt-Track Series. Go For It Raceway features both clay oval and clay TT tracks. The track is located just 4 miles south of Antigo on Hwy 45. The track is built in a valley offering great spectator views and features a concession stand with an assortment of food and beverages, including burgers, brats, hotdogs, and a wide variety of beverages. Go to https://www.goforitraceway.com/ for more information.

Antigo Farmer’s Market September 25th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 603 6th Avenue, Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food, and make connections with the people that grew it.

Taste of Tigerton Applefest September 25th 10am-3pm Tigerton Community Park Shelter, 236 Pine St., Tigerton. The event includes: vendors galore, food, music, local apple orchards, bounce house for the kids, apple pie contest and apple pie sales.

Apple Fest Weekend & Craft Show September 25th & 26th 10am-6pm Schairer’s Autumn Acres, 194 Western Ave., Birnamwood. The event will include: 30+ crafters, fresh apple cider & pies, apples with caramel, Sat. music on Saturday by “The Drovers” from noon to 3pm, and on Sunday music by “Quarry Road” from noon to 3pm. For more information, go to schairersautumnacres.com.

Langlade County Cemetery Tour September 25th 1-4pm City of Antigo & Queen of Peace Cemeteries, Antigo. Entrance: Aspirus St. Joseph Outpatient Clinic, 501 Aurora St. (between 5th & 6th Ave.) The hour-long presentation is in the form of a walking tour through the Antigo & the Queen of Peace Cemeteries, with small audience groups led from station to station by a guide. There will be 7 historic stops featuring prominent people that were instrumental in the development & prosperity of the city of Antigo & Langlade County. Each of the stations will have performers that will tell their story of their historic impact on our community. There will also be surprise historic characters that will pop up along the path with their tale to tell. Tours will leave every 15 minutes. This program is not designed to be spooky or scary and, although the event is geared to adults, children are welcomed. The tour involves walking short distances over uneven ground, covering up to a quarter-mile. There will be historic mementos & photographs on display near the entrance to the event & refreshments will be available. Tickets are $15 for adults, Students $5, children under 12 are free. Advance tickets are sold at the LCHS Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. For more information, call 715-627-4464.

Shawano Blood Drive September 27th 2:30-6pm Zion Lutheran Church, 1254 S. Union St., Shawano. To schedule your lifesaving appointment, please call 800-280-4102. You may also visit communityblood.org, select “Donate Now” and use Sponsor Code OT71.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Personnel & Finance Meeting September 20th 10am Antigo Public Library, 167 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Meeting September 22nd Noon-1pm Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates. Meetings are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of each month. Social Distancing is practiced. Virtual meetings are also an option. Please e-mail the Optimist president to receive virtual meeting information at roger@fullercpas.com. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates at: www.antigooptimist.com.

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting September 22nd 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting September 22nd 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) September 22nd, September 26th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous September 20th, September 21st, September 24th & September 25th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous September 20th & September 27th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group September 21st 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House September 22nd 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church September 22nd 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry September 22nd 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.