Community Calendar for 9/27/21 to 10/4/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry September 29th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & October 1st 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus October will be Holiday fixings: Cranberry sauce, gravy, boxed stuffing, pineapple (in juice). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry September 27th & October 4th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), September 29th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive pre-packed bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

“Artfully Autumn” Fall Art Show September 18th – October 3rd (Sat. & Sun.) 11am-3pm WOWSPACE 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. The amazing fall show will be featuring 5 artists, exhibiting their artistic talents in a variety of mediums, including paintings by Carmen Duran, textile art by Jean Sredl, wood puzzles by Blaine Koch, chain saw art by Michael Koeppel, and paintings by Alan Clough. Each brings his/her own uniqueness, eye catching beauty and charm to their art, just waiting to be enjoyed and maybe purchased! For more information, go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show September 22nd – November 18th 10am-4pm Langlade County Historical Society Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show will be held in the AVA Gallery located in the Antigo/Langlade County Historical Society Museum. The art gallery is open when the museum is open. September Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Winter hours start in October. Winter hours are Thursday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Stop by and browse the gallery. For more information, go to https://www.antigovisualarts.org/

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County September 27th – October 1st (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center September 27th & October 4th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center September 29th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center September 29th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes September 30th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sips & Succulents September 30th 6-9:30pm Schairer’s Autumn Acres, 194 Western Ave., Birnamwood. Pumpkin succulent making and wine tasting, sample six different wines from Munson Bridge Winery. $40 includes supplies and wine. Full appetizer menu offered. RSVP to Karen 715-573-8397 (text or call) For more information, go to schairersautumnacres.com.

Planting Season Presented by Wabeno Area Players September 30th-October 2nd 7pm, Oct. 2nd & 3rd 2pm. Wabeno High School, Nancy Volk Auditorium, 4325 Branch St., Wabeno. Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for students. Tickets sold 1 hour prior to each performance. No pre-sold tickets available. For more information, go to www.wabenoareaplayers.org.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center October 1st 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

2021 Biketabier Fest October 1st & 2nd 5pm Fri. Boulder Lake Campground, Forest Rd. 2116, White Lake. LAMBA’s annual Biketabier Fest will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021. Different spelling (formally known as BiketobErfest) but the same great annual poker ride on the beautiful Nicolet Roche trails! The ride begins at 10 am at Boulder Lake Campground and includes food, beverages, live music, and of course raffles! All proceeds support trail maintenance and development. You don’t want to miss out on this one! Friday night ride (bring your light); Saturday Poker Ride (Win Prizes); Camp at Boulder Lake; A feast after the riding. No Fee, but donations are always accepted! For more information, please call 715-891-1200.

Antigo Farmer’s Market October 2nd 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 603 6th Avenue, Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food, and make connections with the people that grew it.

Annual Bazaar October 2nd 9am – 2pm. Lunch 11am – 1pm. Redeemer Lutheran Church, W18205 College Ave., Wittenberg. Crafts, books, puzzles, baked goods, jams, rosettes and lefse.

Brandt’s Horse Drawn Wagon Rides October 2nd & 3rd Schairer’s Autumn Acres, 194 Western Ave., Birnamwood. Fee required. Call (715) 573-8397 to check on times. Go to schairersautumnacres.com for more information.

CROP Walk to End Hunger October 3rd Noon registration, 12:30pm walk begins. Peaceful Valley Warming House, 420 Field St., Antigo. Walk the Springbrook Trail. For more information, call Robin at 715-449-2095 or go to crophungerwalk.org/antigowi.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Board Meeting September 28th 5pm Antigo Public Library, 167 Clermont St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee Meeting October 4th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) September 29th, October 3rd (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous September 27th, September 28th, October 1st & October 2nd (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous September 27th & October 4th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group September 28th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House September 29th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church September 29th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry September 29th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

