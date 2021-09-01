Community Calendar for 9/6/21 to 9/13/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry September 8th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & September 10th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus September will be canned protein: chicken, tuna, turkey, ham. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry September 13th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), September 8th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive pre-packed bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

1st Annual Antigo Labor Day Craft & Vendor Show September 6th 10am-4pm Heinzen Peaceful Valley Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo. For more information, go to www.wildmanarts.com or call Angela at 715-921-4877.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County September 6th-September 10th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Silver Sneakers Classic September 6th 10:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Free for those who are Medicare eligible and $5.00 for others. For more information, please call 715-350-4388.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center September 6th & September 13th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bunko at the Langlade County Senior Center September 7th 9:30-10:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. $2.00 per card.

Stumble Stump Rendezvous September 8th-12th Springbrook Walking Trail, in the clearing just off of Virginia St., Antigo. The Stumble Stump Rendezvous is a camp full of re-enactors of the fur trapping and trading era of the 1800s. Volunteers dress in period clothes and put on demonstrations including craft demonstrations, candle making, leather working, cooking, knife throwing & black powder demonstrations. In the evening, enjoy the glow of the campfires. Friday is Kid’s Day. For more information, call Todd at 715-623-5219.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center September 8th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center September 8th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes September 9th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center September 10th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Elcho Community Pavilion Chicken & Fish Dinner September 10th 5-7pm Jack Lamar Elcho Pavilion, N11283 Dorr St., Elcho. Chicken & Fish (broiled fish and fried chicken), potatoes, coleslaw, and custard. Menu items are subject to change or substitutions. Bar opens at 4pm. Serving food at 5pm. Open to the public, everyone is welcome. For more information, please call 715-610-1888.

Bright Futures Softball Tournament September 10th – 11th 5pm Norwood Community Ball Park, Pond Rd., Phlox. For more information, please call 715-216-8454 or go to www.bgcnorthwood.org.

Inaugural 2021 Wolfman Dryathlon September 10th & 11th 5-9pm registration/check in Friday, race 8am-1pm Saturday Gardner Dam Scout Camp, Langlade. RUN – BIKE – RUN AGAIN!! No boat, no swimming, no worries! Don’t miss out on participating in one of the first adventure dryathlons out there! A 3.0 mile run through some of Langlade County’s finest potato fields, 13 mile mountain bike on the Nicolet Roche and 3.5 mile trail run along the beautiful Wolf River. Oh, and one heck of a party at the finish too! Saturday 8am to 1pm race; 12-3pm live music; 1-3pm pig & corn roast; 3-4pm awards; 4-10pm live music. For more information, go to www.wolfmantriathlon.org or call 715-882-3502.

Sips & Succulents September 10th 6-9:30pm Schairer’s Autumn Acres, 194 Western Ave., Birnamwood. Pumpkin succulent making and wine tasting, sample six different wines from Munson Bridge Winery. $40 includes supplies and wine. Full appetizer menu offered. RSVP to Karen 715-573-8397 (text or call) For more information, go to schairersautumnacres.com.

Triple R Riding Club’s Fall Horse Trail Ride September 10th-12th 8pm Friday Lily Snow Birds Clubhouse, Lily. Triple R Riding Club’s Fall Trail Ride will be held on September 10-12, 2021. There will be a special Glow stick Ride on Friday night beginning at sundown. You can ride on your own or with a guide at noon. A copy of current Coggins is required for our records. Camping is available behind the Lily Sno-Birds Clubhouse. Weekend camping is $20 & $5 per horse. Buffet Dinner served by the Lily Snow Birds followed by music & beverages. Water will be available for the horses. Dogs allowed in camp but not on trails. Driving directions: Approximately 20 miles northeast of Antigo on Highway 52 on Turtle Lake Road. Turn north onto Turtle Lake Road, go 1/4 mile & camping area is on the left, just past Lily Snow Birds Club House. Watch for sign on the intersection. Contact Evan Damos at 715-216-1948 or Greg Resch at 715-623-7832 for more information.

The Wolfman Triathlon September 11th 8am Gardner Dam Scout Camp, N2940 Gardner Dam Road, White Lake. Paddle down a 3-mile class II section of the Wolf River, then hop on your mountain bike for a 13 mile ride and finish with a 3.5mile trail run. The race is limited to the first 350 start times and it fills very quickly. Starts at 8am at Gardner Dam Scout Camp. For more information, go to wolfmantriathlon.org.

Antigo Farmer’s Market September 11th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 603 6th Avenue, Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food, and make connections with the people that grew it.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s September 11th 8:30am event opens, 9:45am ceremony, 10am walk. Antigo Middle School, 815 7th Avenue Antigo. Route length is 3 miles. We’re moving forward with plans to host the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in person this fall. We are planning every Walk with the health and safety of our constituents, staff and volunteers as our top priorities. All events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. We will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees. For more information, call Julie at 715-352-4091.

Co-ed Kickball Tournament September 11th Timber Haven Bar & Grill, W6962 Hwy. 64, Polar. Co-Ed Kickball Tournament for the Northwood Vets. All raffle and basket profits go to the vets. Entry fee – $150 per team 1/2 to vets 1/2 to winners. For further details contact: Jason Smith 920-312-0495.

Mum Fest at Frisch’s Greenhouse September 11th 9am-3pm Frisch’s Greenhouse, 106 7th Ave., Antigo. A fall shopping event, featuring Frisch’s beautiful mum plants as well as crafters and vendors from all over sharing their awesome goodies! Last year, the event attracted approximately 300-500 people! It was a blast and a great way to get into the fall spirit! For more information, call 715-623-4010.

White Lake ATV/UTV Club Fundraiser and 20th Anniversary September 11th Noon Northwoods Inn, N8905 Hwy. 55 & Cty. Rd. A, Pickerel. White Lake ATV/UTV Club will be holding a fundraiser in conjunction with their 20th Anniversary. Live music by Jim Gaff Band along with food, drinks, raffle, 50/50, and meat raffle. For more information, email general@whitelakeatvutv.org.

Never Forget-Silent Apparatus Parade September 11th 7pm City of Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. The City of Antigo Fire Department will be marking the 20th anniversary of 911 with a Silent Apparatus Parade. The parade will begin at the City of Antigo Fire Department. The route will be north on Edison Street, turning south on Aurora Street, turning west on 10th Avenue, turning north on Dorr Street and ending back at the Fire Department. Show your support by turning on your porch lights and standing with candles along the parade route in memory of those who lost their lives. For more details please contact John Krueger at 715-350-7350 or jkrueger@antigo-city.org.

International Food Festival September 12th 10am-3:30pm Langlade County Fairgrounds, Multi-Purpose Building, 1635 Neva Rd., Antigo. Take a tour around the world by sampling ethnic food and beverages at the International Food Festival. Admission is free! 9am & 11am polka mass in the pavilion (barn) with New Generation Band. 10am International food court, booths, silent auction, and raffles open. 12pm Beer garden opens with the NFL football game on large TV screens, live entertainment by Lovin’ Country, kid’s games, and a bounce house open. 3pm Raffle drawings start for Cub Cadet Ultima ZT142 – zero turn lawnmower (tickets $5); Freezer stocked full of meat (tickets $5). 3:30pm Cash raffle drawings for ten $500 and grand prize of $10,000. (Ticket are 1 $10, 3 Tickets $25, 8 Tickets: $50, 20 Tickets: $100).

Elcho Food Pantry Free Food Dispersal September 12th 10:45am Arbutus Lutheran Church, W6607 Church Lane, Pearson. The Elcho Food Pantry will be dispersing free bags for food. A free “tailgate” meal will also be provided by Arbutus Lutheran Church. Come and learn more about the services of the food pantry. If you have any questions, please call Deacon Pam at 715-219-6363.

*Meetings*

Antigo Optimist Meeting September 8th Noon-1pm Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates. Meetings are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of each month. Social Distancing is practiced. Virtual meetings are also an option. Please e-mail the Optimist president to receive virtual meeting information at roger@fullercpas.com. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates at: www.antigooptimist.com.

City of Antigo Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting September 13th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) September 8th, September 12th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous September 6th, September 7th, September 10th & September 11th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous September 6th & September 13th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group September 7th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House September 8th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church September 8th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry September 8th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

