DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Mask Up and Follow Public Health Practices Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourages Wisconsinites to celebrate safely and continue taking steps to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. Wisconsin is seeing very high case activity. The 7-day average of new confirmed cases is now 1,699 and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19, wearing a mask, avoiding indoor gatherings, staying home if you feel sick, and following other public health best practices are important steps everyone can take to stay safe and help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

“COVID-19 cases are rising in Wisconsin due to the more contagious Delta variant. People who are not yet fully vaccinated continue to make up the significant majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases. “It is critical that we take action now to prevent further spread of the virus. Let’s use all of our effective prevention tools: Get vaccinated, wear masks when gathering indoors, and stay home if you’re feeling sick, especially if planning get-togethers with others over the holiday weekend.”

Medium and large gatherings contribute to the spread of COVID-19. If you plan to celebrate with people you do not live with, keep activities outdoors. DHS recommends that everyone, even fully vaccinated people, pack a mask wherever they go. Masks should be worn indoors everywhere in Wisconsin because our entire state has substantial to high COVID-19 transmission(link is external). Stay home if you’re feeling sick. If you become sick after attending a gathering, isolate from others and get tested for COVID-19, even if you are fully vaccinated. For guidance and tips on celebrating safely, visit the DHS COVID-19: Staying Safe in Your Community webpage.

Getting vaccinated remains a key tool in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. The Wisconsin Vaccine Reward Program is now offering $100 to Wisconsin residents who get their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine now through Labor Day, September 6. Talk with your family and friends who are not yet vaccinated and encourage them to get vaccinated for the best protection against COVID-19.

For information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine page. For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage and follow @DHSWI on Facebook(link is external), Twitter(link is external), or dhs.wi on Instagram(link is external).