DNR Announces CWD Response Plan Review

15-Year Response Plan Undergoes Review Every Five Years

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the formation of a committee to review the state’s chronic wasting disease (CWD) response plan.

In 2010, the Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved the 15-year CWD response plan through 2025, guiding the DNR’s approach to addressing CWD in Wisconsin. In following the plan, the DNR will review its progress toward meeting the plan’s goals and objectives every five years.

This fall, the department will convene a group of stakeholders to provide input on the plan’s implementation and actions to consider as it completes this second five-year review.

Stakeholders from conservation, business and hunting organizations and tribal governments have been invited to join the committee. Meetings will begin this fall to conduct a full and transparent review. A panel of technical experts will attend meetings to support the committee’s work. All meetings will be open to the public, and recordings will be posted to the DNR website.

Once the committee completes its review, expected in early 2022, the department will consider its input alongside public comment. The DNR expects to present the review’s findings to the NRB in late spring 2022.

