Enjoy History Live at First-Ever Cemetery Tour

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Ever want to visit with Francis Deleglise, the Civil War hero who founded Antigo over 140 years ago, compare camera settings with renowned pioneer photographer A.J. Kingsbury, or maybe ask Willard Ackley what caused him to build his log cabin on the shores of the Eau Claire River in the mid-1800s?

Now you can.

Antigo Community Theater, in conjunction with the Langlade County Historical Society, is hosting “Presenting the Past,” a cemetery tour focused on the area’s pioneer settlers, Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. each day at the adjoining Antigo and Queen of Peace Cemeteries off Aurora Street.

According to Moira Scupien, ACT president, “cemetery tour” is a bit of a misnomer, since the event is designed to be historical and entertaining, not scary.

“The program is not designed to be spooky or scary and, although the event is geared toward adults, children are welcomed,” she said. “This is an opportunity to learn about those people, in an entertaining manner, while celebrating the area’s rich history.”

Joe Hermolin, president of the Langlade County Historical Society, echoed those thoughts.

“For this first-time event, we picked community founders and leaders who shaped the area as we know it today,” he said. “The cemeteries are beautiful settings and we are sure people will enjoy the experience.”

The tours, lasting about an hour, will take small groups through Antigo and Queen of Peace Cemeteries. Guides will lead each group from station to station.

There will be six historic stops featuring prominent people who were instrumental in the development and prosperity of the area. Performers, mostly veterans of Antigo Community Theater productions, will tell the story of their character’s historic impact on the community.

Along the way, there will also be surprise “pop-up” characters with their own tales to tell from the area’s past.

The tours will start in the parking lot of the St. Joseph Outpatient Center/Volm Caner Center at Fifth Avenue and Aurora Street. Participants should plan on walking short distances over uneven ground.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Those ages 12 and under may join at no charge.

Advance tickets are available at the Langlade County Historical Society Museum and at the day of the event.