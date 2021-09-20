Antigo Times

Covid 19HealthLocalLocal InterestNews
FREE COVID-19 TESTING

By Antigo Times
September 20, 2021
FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, September, 22nd from 8:30am-4:30pm free COVID-19 testing will be available an the Langlade County Health Department, 1225 Langlade Road, Antigo. No appointment is needed.

COVID-19 testing will be available to ALL Wisconsin residents 12 months or older who have been notified that they are a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 (and is 5-7 days after their contact with them) or who are experiencing ONE of the following SYMPTOMS: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills and/or muscle aches. Note: No Wisconsin residents will be turned away.

