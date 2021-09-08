Antigo Times

Governor Evers Extends $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program Deadline to September 19

By Antigo Times
September 8, 2021
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES

Did you hear the news? If you haven’t gotten your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine yet – there’s still time to get your free vaccine AND get $100!

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available. Everyone ages 12 and older is recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Learn how to get your $100 reward by visiting the DHS COVID-19 Vaccine Reward webpage or by calling 844-684-1064 (language assistance is available).

How can I get my $100 reward?

  • Be at least 12 years of age
  • Live in Wisconsin
  • Get your first COVID-19 shot from a vaccine provider in Wisconsin, Michigan, or Minnesota between August 20, 2021 and September 19, 2021
  • Request your $100 U.S. Bank Rewards Card at 100.wisconsin.gov or by calling 844-684-1064 (both the website and call center are available in English, Hindi, Hmong, Mandarin, Somali and Spanish).
