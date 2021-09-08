Governor Evers Extends $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program Deadline to September 19

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES

Did you hear the news? If you haven’t gotten your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine yet – there’s still time to get your free vaccine AND get $100!

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available. Everyone ages 12 and older is recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Learn how to get your $100 reward by visiting the DHS COVID-19 Vaccine Reward webpage or by calling 844-684-1064 (language assistance is available).

How can I get my $100 reward?