Governor Evers Extends $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program Deadline to September 19
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES
Did you hear the news? If you haven’t gotten your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine yet – there’s still time to get your free vaccine AND get $100!
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available. Everyone ages 12 and older is recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect themselves and others from COVID-19.
Learn how to get your $100 reward by visiting the DHS COVID-19 Vaccine Reward webpage or by calling 844-684-1064 (language assistance is available).
How can I get my $100 reward?
- Be at least 12 years of age
- Live in Wisconsin
- Get your first COVID-19 shot from a vaccine provider in Wisconsin, Michigan, or Minnesota between August 20, 2021 and September 19, 2021
- Request your $100 U.S. Bank Rewards Card at 100.wisconsin.gov or by calling 844-684-1064 (both the website and call center are available in English, Hindi, Hmong, Mandarin, Somali and Spanish).