GriefShare–Community Grief Support Group to Begin October 11th

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Have you lost a loved one? If so, maybe you can relate to the following.

After the funeral, when the cards and flowers have stopped coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone. Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for GriefShare.

GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. You’ll find it to be a warm, caring environment and will come to see your group as an “oasis” on your long journey through grief. This nondenominational program features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. Peace Lutheran Ministries at 300 Lincoln Street in Antigo is hosting GriefShare for the community, and anyone who has lost a loved one is welcome to attend.

The GriefShare program includes a weekly video seminar, group discussion group and a take-home workbook. The videos feature respected counselors and teachers who have faced their own grief and “real-life” people who share their struggles and what has helped them. After viewing the video with your group, you’ll spend time as a small group discussing the concepts on the video and how they apply to your day-to-day life.

At GriefShare, you don’t have to have it all together. The people there truly understand the raw emotions and daily struggles of grief. They “get it” and won’t try to rush you or judge you. They know it hurts, and want to help, support and encourage you.

GriefShare is a safe place where you can express your emotions, or where you can choose to just sit quietly and process what you’re learning.

At GriefShare you’ll discover:

How to handle the overwhelming emotions

Where to find the strength to go on

What to expect in the days to come

How to grieve in a way that’s healthy and suited to you

What the Bible says about death, grief, and heaven

People who have faced the death of a loved one before you can assure you there IS real help. You’ll face tough, debilitating emotions in grief and that is completely normal. You are grieving deeply because you loved deeply. But you will make it through, and you can find comfort, healing, and hope again, even amid the grief, pain, and tears.

Taking the step of walking into a GriefShare session is hard, but it may be one of the best decisions you’ll make as you seek to survive and then heal from your grief. Each session is “self-contained”, so you can begin attending the group any week.

The 13 week GriefShare Fall Series will be on Mondays October 11th to December 20th from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Due to the continued COVID-19 Pandemic, both In-Person and On-Line options are being offered.

In-Person: Enter through the Peace Fellowship Hall doors off of 8th Avenue. Sessions will be in the Fellowship Hall so that participants can social distance. Masks are optional. Zoom/On-line: Please call the church office at 715-623-2200 for making Zoom arrangements and obtaining the workbook.

Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr are Facilitators of the group. The program is free and community members are encouraged to attend.