Langlade County Board of Adjustment Public Hearing Notice for 10/18/21

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, October 18, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, October 18, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. in the Wolf River Room, Langlade County Resource Center on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #899 by Kirk Jaraczewski, M+H Retailers, LLC. Agent. W10007 Cty B, Deerbrook, WI 54424. Request permission to display up to 20-25 vehicles in an open yard in a Commercial District, pursuant to Section 17.64(3) & 17.48(3) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being pt NW1/4 Section 32, T32N, R11E, Town of Neva (Parcel #014-0493.008).

2. 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #742 by C & M Hathorn Trust, C/O Debra Schuelke, 5417 Chasefield Cir., McHenry, IL 60050. Request permission to replace a shed damaged by storm with a larger 12’x20’ shed and retaining wall which is closer than the 7.5’ side yard setback required from the lot line, pursuant to Sections 17.64(4) and 17.06(2) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being pt Gov’t Lot 5, Section 23, T34N, R11E, Town of Elcho (Parcel #008-1080.006).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard.