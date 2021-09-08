Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

FoodHealthLocal InterestNews
Pernat-Haase Meats Issues Class II Recall of Salami

Pernat-Haase Meats Issues Class II Recall of Salami

By Antigo Times
September 8, 2021
300
0

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

Pernat-Haase Meats in Juneau, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class II recall of packaged salami distributed to retailers in Juneau, Ionia, and Johnson Creek areas. The recalled product includes:

  • Italian salami with wine, 1 to 1.5 lb. packages, packaged on March 17, 2021

This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. The evidence shows that the product contained monosodium glutamate (MSG) but was misbranded as “no MSG added.” More information on U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on the USDA website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products should discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Brian Pernat, owner, at (920) 988-3840.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 ###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Previous Article

Protect Your Favorite Waterfowl Hunting Areas

Next Article

Fall Issue Of Wisconsin Natural Resources Magazine ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.